"These updates show our commitment to giving independent businesses enterprise-grade tools without enterprise-grade complexity," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "By combining the power of AI with intuitive workflows, we're helping retailers, restaurateurs and golf operators make confident, data-driven decisions that grow their bottom line."

Lightspeed's increased investment in product development brought about a number of new products and features in Q2 across the retail, hospitality, and golf industries, including:

Retail

As part of Lightspeed's overarching Retail product strategy, the Company released multiple AI-powered tools this quarter simplifying how retailers build and scale online. These are designed to eliminate effort, time, and unnecessary steps--empowering merchants to launch and optimize their online presence in record time, such as: Lightspeed's AI Showroom gives retailers a modern online presence powered by AI

Many retailers rely on a strong local customer base and in-person shopping only –but still need to have a modern online presence. That's why Lightspeed launched AI Showroom , a new AI led digital experience designed for physical retailers who want a compelling online presence without the hassle or added time commitment of running an eCommerce store. By surfacing their assortment and story online, retailers can attract new shoppers, support loyal customers, and drive in-store visits without the overhead of eCommerce operations. Lightspeed's Generative AI web builder now available to all retail merchants

For retailers where eCommerce is a vital component of their business, Lightspeed's Generative AI web builder, announced in March of this year, brings cutting-edge AI-driven website building. After a successful beta, this innovative tool is now available to all Lightspeed customers allowing retailers to create custom web elements without coding by using AI to analyze screen captures and generate production-ready code. Merchants simply describe or show Lightspeed's Website Builder what they want using real-world examples, and the tool builds them fully integrated, professional-looking online stores with speed and ease. AI-generated product descriptions that elevate online merchandising

To further enable retailers to save valuable time and enhance their online stores and showrooms, Lightspeed introduced AI Product descriptions. This powerful new AI-powered tool automates the creation and formatting of high-quality, compelling product descriptions for online retailers. Retailers can customize by adding specific instructions for tone, style, and length to ensure brand consistency and significantly streamlining the manual workflow of adding new products.

Lightspeed's all new NuORDER Marketplace delivers a centralized wholesale platform designed for how modern retail operates: fast, flexible and in-season. This new modern shopping and ordering experience allows retailers to discover and order products that are ready to ship right away from the private brands they already work with as well as from a curated selection of new public brands. Currently in beta, Marketplace will be coming soon to all eligible NuORDER customers.

Hospitality



Discover and enable more than 200 new third-party tools on our Lightspeed Restaurant Integration Hub

A new in-product Integration Hub launched in the Lightspeed Restaurant Backoffice, powered by a robust backend system that streamlines the management of the integration ecosystem. This feature enables merchants to easily discover, connect, and start using third-party tools that help them run their businesses more efficiently than ever before. It intelligently highlights the most relevant integrations based on each user's region and provides a simpler way to manage all connected integrations in one place.

Adding on to the already robust capabilities available to restaurateurs through Lightspeed's Benchmarks and Trends, the update now adds new visual layers to the Sales Performance chart, highlighting best and worst days relative to the market. This provides drill down views for each sales metric, showing how performance trends over time, helping merchants confidently assess whether they are winning or losing against competitors and make data-driven pricing and operational decisions.

Lightspeed Capital is now available to retail and hospitality merchants in Switzerland actively transacting through Lightspeed Payments. Launched in August, Capital-eligible merchants now see their Capital offers appear directly within the Financial Services portal.

Lightspeed launched both Instant payout and Same-day payout for all eligible Lightspeed Hospitality Payments merchants on Lightspeed Payments in Australia. With Same-day payouts, merchants can opt-in and receive their daily sales automatically every evening, including weekends and holidays, with no manual trigger needed. With Instant payout, merchants can trigger a payout on-demand, with funds landing in their bank account in less than 30 minutes.

Lightspeed launched Timed Menus to bring automation and clarity to multi-menu setups. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or a seasonal special, merchants can now shift to the right menu at the right moment--without manual workarounds or confusion. No matter whether merchants are serving with the POS, or QR code for table ordering via Order Anywhere, this update is designed to delete duplicated steps so servers can focus on serving and upselling.

Lightspeed Order Anywhere now has a new integration, Google Business Profile, to help merchants save time and boost visibility online. This integration allows merchants to sync their business hours, contact details and social links from Order Anywhere directly to Google, ensuring consistency without additional manual steps.

Golf



A brand new Business Intelligence tool, built from the ground up for Golf

A new Business Intelligence ("BI") tool designed specifically for Golf merchants, Clubs can now navigate to the BI section in their Golf Admin and can instantly view their key reports, providing more Golf data through 12 easy-to-use dashboards.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

