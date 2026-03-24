For many retailers, receiving inventory remains a manual and error-prone process. Staff often type line items from packing slips into the POS or reconcile spreadsheets across multiple systems. This fragmented workflow can lead to duplicate products, mismatched SKUs, pricing errors and inaccurate stock counts that impact margins and customer experience.

Lightspeed's AI-powered Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tool transforms this process into a simple scan-and-review workflow.

Retailers can scan or upload a supplier packing slip or invoice, and Lightspeed's OCR technology paired with AI, automatically reads the document and extracts product details, including SKUs, quantities, pricing and variants, directly into a draft purchase order within the POS. Instead of manually entering each line item, retailers simply review and approve.

For deliveries with multiple items, this converts line-by-line data entry into a fast digital process that saves time and reduces errors. The result is more accurate inventory, faster product availability and fewer missed sales caused by stock discrepancies.

"Receiving inventory has historically been a time-consuming and error-prone process task for retailers," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "Instead of spending hours typing in line items, merchants can now use the power of AI to automate the process, reduce costly mistakes and focus more time on serving customers and growing their business."

With AI OCR, when a document is scanned, the system extracts structured product data and maps it to the appropriate product fields. Incoming information is automatically matched against existing catalog records to validate entries and reduce duplicates before inventory is finalized. Retailers can adjust quantities or pricing, approve updates, or export to CSV for bulk edits if needed.

Built natively into Lightspeed Retail and the Lightspeed Scanner app, the solution requires no third-party tools or integrations. Teams can access it from a scanner, tablet or desktop, making it easy to receive inventory from the stockroom or sales floor within the same system they use every day.

Lightspeed's AI OCR is available now in beta for select customers, with broader availability planned for the spring of 2026.

To learn more, request a demo, or inquire about joining the beta, speak with your Lightspeed representative.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Lightspeed Media Relations: [email protected]; Lightspeed Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, [email protected]