"I'm thrilled to be named as Lightspeed's Board Chair during this pivotal moment in the Company's history," said Manon Brouillette. "Lightspeed is an incredible success story, celebrating 20 years supporting growing businesses and entrepreneurs, and I believe the Company has a powerful mission and vision to propel its next phase of growth for the years to come."

Brouillette brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as Executive Chair. She currently serves as Chair of the board of directors of Hydro-Québec, the largest renewable energy company in eastern Canada, and her past board service includes Sonder, Altice USA and SFR (Altice France). During her career, Brouillette has accrued a strong foundation in omnichannel and company transformation, acting as the former CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, and EVP of Verizon, as well as President and CEO of Videotron. Brouillette rejoined Lightspeed's Board of Directors in October 2023, where she played an instrumental role in developing the Company's recently deployed transformation strategy.

"We are truly grateful to have had Manon Brouillette be part of our Board, and are excited to have her bring her extensive experience in scaling growth companies to the Executive Chair role," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO at Lightspeed. "As we enter a period of focused transformation for Lightspeed, Manon's record of success with business transformations will add immense value to our executive leadership team and our Company."

Previous to Brouillette's appointment, Patrick Pichette has been serving as interim Chair of the Board. Pichette will continue to serve as a Director on the Board. Along with Brouillette's appointment, Lightspeed announced it has appointed Dale Murray as the Board's Lead Independent Director.

This announcement comes ahead of Lightspeed's Capital Markets Day, scheduled for March 26, 2025 at the New York Stock Exchange, where Lightspeed's management team will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's transformation plan, operational and financial impact, products, go-to-market efforts, and provide a long-term financial outlook.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Lightspeed Media Relations: [email protected]; Lightspeed Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, [email protected]