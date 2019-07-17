Lightspeed Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, July 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to small and medium-sized retailers and restauranteurs, today announced it will report first quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Lightspeed First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 8:00 am ET

Conference ID: 4294489

Live Call: (866) 211-3060 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (647) 689-6576 (International)

Replay: (800) 585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 15, 2019)

Webcast: https://investors.lightspeedhq.com

About Lightspeed POS Inc.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 700 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

