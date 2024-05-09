Lightspeed and Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate Golf Experiences

MONTREAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed"), the one-stop commerce platform empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association ("MBAGCOA"), who represents over 70 premium golf courses in Myrtle Beach, which is renowned as one of the world's most popular golf destinations.

Through this partnership, Lightspeed will serve as a strategic solutions partner of the MBAGCOA, providing industry-leading retail and restaurant solutions seamlessly integrated with Omni Golf's tee sheet technology. This integration empowers golf facilities within the MBAGCOA network to personalize their operations, creating unforgettable experiences for golfers.

"Lightspeed has invested almost a decade in understanding the Myrtle Beach market," explained Matt Weliver, Director of Business Strategy for Lightspeed Golf . "Our software's capabilities and depth of integration not only enhance operational efficiency but also ensure that the customer experience is tailored to their needs and preferences."

Since 1978, the MBAGCOA has acted as the operational focal point to help standardize policies, develop programs, and coordinate projects for Grand Strand golf course owners. The association represents over 70 golf courses.

This partnership coincides with the commencement of the golf season in Myrtle Beach and the highly anticipated Myrtle Beach Classic tournament from May 9-12, 2024, the first-ever PGA Tour event in Myrtle Beach's history.

"Lightspeed offers an enhanced experience for our golf course operators, with technology that can support the region's next phase of growth," stated Tracy Conner, Executive Director of MBAGCOA. "We chose Lightspeed not just for their exceptional software but equally for the remarkable team behind it. Their dedication and expertise were paramount in ensuring an unparalleled level of service."

This partnership reaffirms Lightspeed Golf's commitment to providing golf industry leaders with world-class technology solutions, enabling these businesses to deliver top-notch services and drive growth. With Lightspeed Golf, operators can sell effectively in the pro shop and online using a retail POS and ecommerce platform, elevate their food and beverage offering, and integrate with best-in-class tools via a cloud-based, open API.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Lightspeed powers many of the world's best golf businesses, including Founders Group International, Landscapes Golf Management, KemperSports, TPC Myrtle Beach, Cape Kidnappers and Tobacco Road Golf Club.

About the MBAGCOA

Founded in 1978 as the Grand Strand Executive Golf Association, the MBAGCOA has several objectives. The MBAGCOA serves 70+ member golf courses spanning a 50-mile radius of Myrtle Beach from Georgetown, SC to Southport, NC, focusing on and for the operation of its member golf courses:

Development and coordination of policies

Special projects

Programs to advance operational initiatives

Promotion of the welfare of course owners and managers

Supporting and growing the game of golf

Presenting innovative ideas to boost the bottom line of area golf courses

These activities aim to ensure that the quality experiences locals and visitors have come to expect on the Grand Strand will continue for generations to come.

The Passport Program's Impact:

In 1983, the MBAGCOA introduced the Myrtle Beach Golf Passport. This membership program seeks to do one thing: provide residents and second homeowners with an affordable golf experience.

The impact of Myrtle Beach Golf Passport extends on and off the greens. As a thank you for their service, active duty emergency medical services personnel, first responders, and police officers who are eligible can receive a FREE annual passport.

The Myrtle Beach Golf Passport funds scholarships for Coastal Carolina University's PGA Golf Management ("PGM") program. The PGM program prepares students for a successful career in the golf industry by combining academic studies and professional golf training experiences.

Funds are also contributed to Project Golf sponsorship. Project Golf seeks to grow this beloved sport, one player at a time. Project Golf's focus of support is on veterans, disabled veterans, underserved youth, and newcomers to the game in the Myrtle Beach area.



This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

