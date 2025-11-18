Light AI Version 1.0 Software Completion

Cross-platform support: Compatible with Apple iOS and Android smartphones

Development milestone achieved: Transitioning from R&D to commercialization

Next steps: Anticipated Global healthcare provider pilot study with other commercialization initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company developing AI-powered diagnostic tools, today announced the completion of Version 1.0 of its commercial software platform.

The software leverages proprietary AI algorithms to analyze smartphone images--initially focused on detecting Group A Streptococcus ("Strep A")--delivering rapid, accurate results without the need for swabs or lab tests. The app-based solution is designed for use on both iOS and Android devices, enabling broad accessibility and scalability.

"This milestone marks our transition from development to commercialization," said Peter Whitehead, CEO of Light AI. "Our technology is built to provide real-time diagnostic insights, helping reduce unnecessary physician visits, lower testing costs, and curb antibiotic overuse."

Light AI plans to initiate a pilot study with a major global healthcare provider to confirm the performance in managing pharyngitis cases in a real-world clinical urgent care medical setting. The pilot is expected to pave the way for initial anticipated commercial distribution and global expansion.

Beyond pharyngitis, Light AI's platform is designed to expand into other diagnostic areas, including eye and skin conditions. The Company's broader vision is to create a cloud-based "Digital Clinical Lab" that transforms smartphones into accessible diagnostic tools, reducing reliance on traditional lab infrastructure.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images--starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions --to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind--its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

