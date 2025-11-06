Light AI reports Financial Results for Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for its third quarter and year to date for 2025 representing the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Financial information is reported in Canadian dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Financial and Operating Results Summary for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025

The Company is currently in the development stage of its software technology offering anticipated to be completed in late 2025 with related commercialization initiatives commencing in early 2026. During the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"), the Company had total operating expenses, exclusive of interest, depreciation and non-cash-based share compensation expense, of $2.2 million compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2925") and $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). The Company incurred total non cash share-based compensation expense of $3.4 million during Q3 2025 attributable to stock options and deferred share units (DSUs) granted by the Company as approved by its shareholders at the annual general meeting on September 4, 2025 compared to $0.1 million during Q2 2025 and Q3 2024, respectively. The majority of the cash based operating expenses incurred during Q3 2025, exclusive of share-based compensation expense, are attributable to the Company's continued investment in its product development with total research and development expenses of $1.2 million in Q3 2025 compared to $1.4 million Q2 2025 and $0.7 million in Q3 2024. Other expenses are attributable to marketing and investor relations activities of approximately $0.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to $2.2 million for Q2 2025 and $0.7 million in Q3 2024. The Company had total operating expenses, exclusive of interest, depreciation and non-cash-based share compensation expense, of $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 which increased from $5.2 million in the prior year period due primarily to marketing and investor relations expenses in addition to increased product development costs.

"Light AI continues to make progress with the completion of the Company's commercially oriented version of its medical condition diagnostic software application" stated Peter Whitehead, CEO. "The Company is pursuing several potential commercialization initiatives in addition to pursuing its regulatory process. We believe that the Company will be positioned to capitalize on our sizable market opportunity leveraging Light AI's first mover advantage with our patented intellectual property and technology."

The Company had cash of $7.6 million with total assets of $8.5 million as at September 30, 2025 compared to cash of $15.2 million with total assets of $17.1 million as at December 31, 2025. On January 8, 2025, the Company closed the second of two tranches of the Offering by issuing 2,757,000 units of the Company at $0.55 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,516,350. The Company had Adjusted Working Capital of $6.8 million as at September 30, 2025 compared to $14.6 million as at December 31, 2025.

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the Company's consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available on the Company's website at www.light.ai.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024

Current Assets

$ 8,514,976 $ 17,126,245

Less: Current Liabilities

(1,691,794) (2,481,677)

Adjusted Working Capital $ 6,823,182 $ 14,644,568

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images, starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions, to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind on a smartphone hardware platform. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Its cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the Company's research and development and commercialization initiatives, the anticipated inflection of the business, the Company's financial and operational performance and outlook and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated April 14, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

