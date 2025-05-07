Light AI Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Two New European Patents

Light AI's European patent has been validated in the UK and Spain with utility patents covering 17 European countries



To date, Light AI's technology has been issued five US and global patents pertaining to the image processing of Streptococcal infection in Pharyngitis

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic and wellness solutions, today announced that it has expanded its patent portfolio with the addition of two new European based patents pertaining to the Company's proprietary technology; one European patent validated in the UK and Spain with another utility patent covering 17 European countries.

Light AI's proprietary technology platform is an app-based solution and is core to the advancement of patient management, as it requires no swabs, lab tests, or propriety hardware of any kind. The platform's cloud-based architecture enables access from smart devices such as smartphones and tablets commonly available in medical practices.

The platform, which is part of a suite of health and diagnostic wellness offerings, is designed to apply assistive AI algorithms to smartphone images, starting with oropharynx images to identify Strep A in seconds. The long-term vision is for the platform to identify a wide range of throat, eye skin and other medical conditions through the Company's AI oriented platform.

"Securing these patents marks a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy and helps pave the way for our commercialization launch in Europe," says Peter Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer of Light AI. "As demand for advanced medical technologies and newer solutions continues to rise across European - and global healthcare systems - these patents not only strengthen our IP portfolio, but also position us to deliver innovative solutions at scale in one of the world's most regulated and high-potential markets in future. We are building an IP moat to fortify Light AI's first mover advantage in this space."

Light AI's technology has been issued three US patents, three European patent and one Australian patent to date pertaining to the image processing of Streptococcal infection in Pharyngitis Subjects as follows:

United States

Patent number: 11,369,318

Patent number: 11,602,312

Patent number: 12,148,150

Australia

Patent number: 2019357949

European Union

Patent number: 3864669

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions —to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes. Light AI's commercial launch of its consumer-facing Wellness App initial offering is anticipated to be available in North America in Q3 2025.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the Company's research and development and commercialization initiatives, the anticipated inflection of the business, the Company's patent and intellectual property portfolio and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated April 14, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

