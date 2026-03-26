Light AI reports Financial Results for Three Months and Year ended December 31, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a digital healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for its fourth quarter of 2025 representing the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. Financial information is reported in Canadian dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Financial and Operating Results Summary for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025

The Company is currently in the clinical trial and regulatory stage of its software as a medical device (SaMD) technology offering with anticipated commercialization initiatives commencing in Q3-Q4 2026 pending successful regulatory approvals. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company had total operating expenses, inclusive of interest, depreciation and non-cash-based share compensation expense, of $2.3 million compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decline in total operating expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 over the prior period is primarily attributable to lower marketing expenses, product development expenses and non-share-based compensation. The Company had total operating expenses, inclusive of depreciation and non-cash-based share compensation expense of $4.3 million, of $16.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 which increased from $8.1 million in the prior year due primarily to increased marketing and investor relations expenses as a result of becoming a public company during 2025 in addition to increased product development costs.

The Company had cash of $6.5 million with total assets of $6.9 million as at December 31, 2025 compared to cash of $15.2 million with total assets of $17.1 million as at December 31, 2024. On January 8, 2025, the Company closed the second of two tranches of the Offering by issuing 2,757,000 units of the Company at $0.55 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,516,350. The Company had Adjusted Working Capital of $5.4 million as at December 31, 2025 compared to $14.6 million as at December 31, 2024.

"Light AI has reached a key inflection point with the completion of its first commercially ready QuickScan™ Strep A application," said John R. Luna, CEO. "We are executing on a dual-track strategy both advancing clinical trials while advancing regulatory approvals to be ready to pursue multiple commercialization opportunities to accelerate market entry. With a large and underserved global market, we believe Light AI is well positioned to establish early leadership, supported by our patented technology and first-mover advantage. Our focus is on disciplined execution to drive near-term revenue opportunities and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the Company's consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more details. The Financial Statements for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available on the Company's website at www.light.ai.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release refers to the following non-IFRS measures:

"Adjusted Working Capital" is comprised as current assets less current liabilities. Management believes Adjusted Working Capital is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, for evaluating the operating liquidity to the Company. See "Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation" for a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Working Capital to the most directly comparable financial measure.

Such non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratio do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers.

Adjusted Working Capital Reconciliation

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current Assets

$ 6,920,591 $ 17,126,245 Less: Current Liabilities



(1,475,258)

(2,481,677) Adjusted Working Capital

$ 5,445,333 $ 14,644,568

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images,starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions,to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind, its computing platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"John R. Luna"

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 425-358-0956

Email: [email protected]

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the Company's research and development and commercialization initiatives, the anticipated inflection of the business, the Company's financial and operational performance and outlook and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated April 14, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Light AI Inc.