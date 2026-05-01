Light AI Appoints CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a digital healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic solutions, is pleased to announce that Mark Orsmond has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, replacing George Reznik who resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary on January 26, 2026. Mr. Reznik continued as a part-time consultant until March 27, 2026.

Mark Orsmond – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary: Mark Orsmond is a business and finance professional offering over 25 years of demonstrated expertise and success in leading, managing and growing businesses to become large, global enterprises. Mark was the original founder of the capital pool company that eventually developed into WELL Health Technologies Inc. ("WELL"), following its qualifying transaction in 2016 with Canada Yoga Inc. Mark has subsequently led the sale of three entities to WELL. Mark was CFO and Executive VP of the Corix Group of Companies ("Corix"), which is one of North America's leading water companies operating in over 30 US states and three Canadian provinces. At Corix, Mark managed a team of 45 accounting and finance professionals and managed a treasury of over $1.6 billion. Mark was CFO and Executive VP of the ALL-SEA Group of Companies, where over a 10-year period, he assisted in developing the company into one of the world's leading underwater high-tech maintenance companies before it was sold to a USA private equity group in 2017. Over the last few years, he has been focused on EV technologies where he acted as CFO of Taiga Motors Corp. (TSX: TAIG) and the former ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO), raising over $200 million. He is currently doing fractional consulting work for Orsim Finance Limited.

"We are strengthening Light AI at a pivotal stage in our growth. Mark brings deep financial discipline and operational scaling experience across technology and healthcare. This appointment enhances our ability to execute with rigor as we advance commercialization, align capital strategy, and build long-term shareholder value. We thank George Reznik for his service and contributions," says John R. Luna, Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Semmelmayer, Chair of the Board, further states: "This is a deliberate step to align Light AI's leadership with the next phase of disciplined execution and market expansion. Mark's track record in scaling finance functions within complex, growth-stage environments. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank George Reznik for his contributions to the Company and wish him continued success."

The Company also wishes to announce that Mark Attanasio tendered his resignation as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Attanasio for his service as a member of the Board.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI QuickScan™ is a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to compatible smart device images, starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with other medical conditions, to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind as its computing platform includes the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smart device images can be expanded to other medical conditions, as well as other areas of analysis. Light AI's vision is to combine the Light Ai QuickScan™ software platform with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"John R. Luna"

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 425-358 0956

Email: [email protected]

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/ .

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE Light AI Inc.