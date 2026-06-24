Light AI Appoints Director

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VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: OHC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a digital healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic solutions, is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 21, 2026 and June 19, 2026, the appointment of Dallas Fontaine to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") as the nominee of MV Capital LP (the "Investor") pursuant to the investor rights agreement entered into in connection with the Company's recently completed C$5,000,000 secured convertible debenture unit financing.

Dallas Fontaine – Board Director: Mr. Dallas Fontaine is an entrepreneur, technology executive, and investor with extensive experience scaling technology businesses, driving revenue growth, and supporting emerging companies through commercialization and capital formation. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Vista Capital, where he leads investment and strategic advisory initiatives focused on high-growth technology companies.

Mr. Fontaine is also Co-Founder of ScaleLabs.dev, a software development and innovation company that partners with startups and growth-stage organizations to accelerate product development and market execution. Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions across technology, sales, operations, and business development, helping companies navigate rapid growth and strategic transformation.

Previously, Mr. Fontaine served as Director of Sales at CTO.ai, where he worked with enterprise customers to accelerate software development workflows and operational efficiency through automation technologies. He has also held executive leadership positions in family-owned and private enterprises, overseeing operations, revenue growth initiatives, and organizational expansion.

Mr. Fontaine brings to Light AI a combination of capital markets experience, operational leadership, technology commercialization expertise, and strategic growth execution. His background in scaling innovative technology companies and working closely with founders, investors, and management teams will support Light AI's transition from development-stage operations toward regulatory approvals, commercialization, and long-term shareholder value creation.

"We are pleased to welcome Dallas Fontaine to the Board of Directors of Light AI," said John R. Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Light AI Inc. "Dallas brings valuable experience in technology innovation, business growth, capital markets, and scaling emerging companies. As we advance toward commercialization of our QuickScan™ platform and continue executing on our strategic objectives, his perspective and expertise will be an important addition to our Board."

"On behalf of the Company, I would also like to thank MV Capital LP for its confidence in Light AI through its participation in our recently completed secured convertible debenture unit financing. We look forward to working closely with Dallas as MV Capital's representative on the Board and value the partnership and support of MV Capital as we pursue our mission of transforming healthcare diagnostics through artificial intelligence and machine learning software."

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: OHC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI QuickScan™ is a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to compatible smart device images, starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with other medical conditions, to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind as its computing platform includes the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Its cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus ("GAS"). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease ("RHD"), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smart device images can be expanded to other medical conditions, as well as other areas of analysis. Light AI's vision is to combine the Light AI QuickScan™ software platform with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"John R. Luna"

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-(888) 804-9459

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to the anticipated contributions of Dallas Fontaine as a director and the advancement of the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE Light AI Inc.

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.