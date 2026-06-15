LIGHT AI ANNOUNCES COMPANY-FUNDED FIELD STUDY IN NEW ZEALAND FOR QUICKSCAN™ STREP A PLATFORM

Field Study Intended to Support Evaluation of Future Commercial Deployment Opportunities for AI-Enabled Strep A Screening in Community and School-Based Care Settings

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on artificial intelligence ("AI") powered diagnostic and wellness solutions, today announced a company-funded field study in New Zealand for the deployment and evaluation of the Company's QuickScan™ Strep A software platform in community and school-based healthcare settings.

The field study is being conducted in collaboration with New Zealand healthcare stakeholders, including the National Hauora Coalition ("NHC"), and is designed to evaluate real-world implementation, workflow integration, accessibility, and commercial readiness of Light AI's QuickScan™ Strep A software application for point-of-care screening and clinical decision support relating to pharyngitis and suspected Group A Streptococcus ("Strep A" or "GAS") infections.

The Company believes the study may provide valuable operational and implementation data to support evaluation of future commercial deployment opportunities in New Zealand, including potential expansion with NHC, subject to study outcomes, stakeholder engagement, applicable regulatory considerations, and commercial agreements.

"New Zealand provides an important opportunity to evaluate how AI-enabled health-tech tools may support improved access to screening and care in community settings," said John R. Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Light AI. "This field study is intended to assess real-world implementation of our QuickScan™ platform while generating insights that may support future commercial deployment opportunities in New Zealand and potentially other international markets."

"We look forward to evaluating the implementation and effectiveness of Light AI's QuickScan™ platform through this field study initiative and assessing its potential role in supporting community-based screening programs," said Dr. Rachel Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the NHC. "The study is intended to help inform future deployment opportunities following successful pilot outcomes."

About the National Hauroa Coalition of New Zealand

National Hauora Coalition (NHC) is a Māori led, whānau (family) informed and outcomes focused organisation that supports community-connected organisations to deliver hauora (wellbeing) services effectively for whānau.

NHC promotes, supports and delivers initiatives aimed to improve health and social outcomes for all New Zealanders with a particular focus on whānau Māori, Pacific peoples, new migrant communities, and other populations who experience inequitable health outcomes.

In collaboration with NHC's partners, NHC delivers a wide range of innovative health and social programmes that improve outcomes for whānau and benefit Aotearoa. NHC's history covers over two decades, driven by the goal for whānau Māori to achieve self-determined success.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI QuickScan™ is a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to compatible smart device images, starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with other medical conditions, to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind as its computing platform includes the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smart device images can be expanded to other medical conditions, as well as other areas of analysis. Light AI's vision is to combine the Light AI QuickScan™ software platform with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"John R. Luna"

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-(888) 804-9459

Email: [email protected]

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the study outcomes and future commercial deployment opportunities in New Zealand. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE Light AI Inc.