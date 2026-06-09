Light AI Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: OHC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a digital healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic solutions, is pleased to announce that today the board of directors has granted 3,000,000 incentive stock options to officers of the Company pursuant to its long-term incentive plan.

Each stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.32 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the terms of the Company's long-term incentive plan and the applicable option agreements.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: OHC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI QuickScan™ is a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to compatible smart device images, starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with other medical conditions, to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind as its computing platform includes the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smart device images can be expanded to other medical conditions, as well as other areas of analysis. Light AI's vision is to combine the Light AI QuickScan™ software platform with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"John R. Luna"

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-(888) 804-9459

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

SOURCE Light AI Inc.

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.