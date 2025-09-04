Light AI Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Company announces transition of Chief Operating Officer to an Advisory Role primarily supporting Regulatory Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence ("AI") health diagnostic and wellness solutions, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 4, 2025 (the "Meeting")

Election of Directors

The following five nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:



Votes For

Votes Withheld Name of Nominee Number of Votes Percentage of Votes

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes











Mark Attanasio 28,061,268 99.76 %

68,753 0.24 %











Emmanuel L.R. Blin 28,061,169 99.76 %

68,852 0.24 %











Hugh C. Cleland 27,526,142 97.85 %

603,879 2.15 %











Steven J. Semmelmayer 28,061,268 99.76 %

68,753 0.24 %











Peter Whitehead 27,954,543 99.38 %

175,478 0.62 %

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, Shim and Associates LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, the omnibus equity incentive plan and all unallocated options, rights, and other entitlements thereunder were approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders.

Ratification of Option Grants

At the Meeting, the stock options ("Options") previously granted to certain directors and officers of the Company were approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders.

Transition of Chief Operating Officer to an Advisory Role primarily supporting Regulatory Initiatives

The Company also announced the transition of its Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), Thomas Scarnecchia, to an advisory role primarily supporting the Company's regulatory initiatives effective September 1, 2025.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank Thomas for his dedication, efforts and leadership provided to Light AI over the past fours years which have been instrumental in enabling the Company to be well positioned to capitalize on our sizeable global market opportunity," stated Peter Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "I am delighted that Thomas will continue to work with the Company to primarily support its regulatory initiatives going forward."

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health screening and diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A and anticipated expansion with COVID19 along with other medical conditions —to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5 billion smartphones that exist in the world today. Light AI is at the forefront of developing innovative screening and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery worldwide. Their cutting-edge AI powered technology offers rapid, accurate, and cost-effective screening and diagnostic tools designed to address critical healthcare challenges.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved a 96.57% accuracy rate and attained a Negative Predictive Value of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely identification of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"George Reznik"

George Reznik

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 604-307-6800

Email: [email protected]

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the Company's research and development and commercialization initiatives, the anticipated inflection of the business, the Company's financial and operational performance and outlook and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release. For a list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's annual information form dated April 14, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Light AI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Light AI Inc.