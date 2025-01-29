LIGHT AI ANNOUNCES MARKETING AND INVESTOR AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. (formerly, Mojave Brands Inc.) (the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: OHCN) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the marketing services of Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), New Era Publishing Inc. ("New Era"), Freedom Financial Resources, LLC ("Freedom Financial"), Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy"), Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("Outside The Box Capital"), Capital Gains Media Inc. ("Capital Gains"), Entourage Group Inc. ("Entourage"), Direct To Investor Media, LLC ("D2I"), Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("Emerging Markets"), MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC"), Bergskogar Limited DBA Scandinavian Alliance ("Scandinavian Alliance"), and Green Stock News LLC ("GSN") to provide a comprehensive marketing, market making, and investor awareness campaign. In addition, the Company has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide certain market making services on behalf of the Company.

Gold Standard Media, LLC:

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Gold Standard Media to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. In exchange for providing these services, Gold Standard Media will receive an upfront payment of USD$200,000. The agreement with Gold Standard Media is for a 90-day term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Gold Standard Media has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard Media as compensation for its marketing services.

New Era Publishing Inc.

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged New Era to provide certain digital and video marketing services on behalf of the Company, including YouTube videos, landing page generation and sponsored advertisements. In exchange for providing these services, New Era will receive an upfront payment of USD$375,000. The agreement with New Era is for a six week term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. New Era has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to New Era as compensation for its marketing services.

Freedom Financial Resources, LLC

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 24, 2025, the Company has engaged Freedom Financial to provide certain email and digital marketing services on behalf of the Company, including, an email marketing campaign. In exchange for providing these services, Freedom Financial will receive an upfront payment of USD$55,000. The agreement with Freedom Financial is for a 10-day term commencing on approximately January 24, 2025. Freedom Financial has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Freedom Financial as compensation for its marketing services.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Senergy to provide certain digital marketing and advertising services for the Company, including, newsletter advertisements, landing page development, and influencer marketing. In exchange for providing these services, Senergy will receive an aggregate payment upfront of CAD $100,000 plus taxes. The agreement with Senergy is for a two (2) month term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Senergy has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Senergy as compensation for its marketing services. Such agreement with Senergy supersedes and replaces the Company's initial marketing agreement with Senergy dated June 13, 2024 and as announced in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024. No services were provided nor fees paid under the original agreement with Senergy.

Outside The Box Capital Inc.

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Outside The Box Capital to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, including, influencer videos, email marketing, and social media marketing. In exchange for providing these services, Outside The Box Capital will receive a payment of CAD$305,000 plus taxes, payable in two equal installments. The agreement with Outside The Box Capital a is for a six (6) month term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Outside The Box Capital has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Outside The Box Capital as compensation for its marketing services. Such agreement with Outside The Box Capital supersedes and replaces the Company's initial marketing agreement with Outside The Box Capital dated June 12, 2024 and as announced in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024. No services were provided nor fees paid under the original agreement with Outside The Box Capital.

Capital Gains Media Inc.

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Capital Gains to provide certain digital marketing services, including, email and landing page marketing campaigns, content development, strategy and analytics review, and advertising and traffic optimization. In exchange for providing these services, Capital Gains will receive an upfront payment of USD$50,000 plus taxes. The agreement with Capital Gains is for a 90-day term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Capital Gains has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Capital Gains as compensation for its marketing services.

Entourage Group Inc.

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Entourage to provide certain digital advertising and marketing services focused on introducing the Company to a broader audience. In exchange for providing these services, Entourage will receive an upfront payment of USD$500,000. The agreement with Entourage is for a two and a half month term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Entourage has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Entourage as compensation for its marketing services.

Direct To Investor Media, LLC

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged D2I to provide certain advertising and digital marketing services, including, consulting, advertising, media, email, and creative services for the purpose of advertising and promoting Client and its brand. In exchange for providing these services, D2I will receive an upfront payment of USD$150,000 (the "Advertising Budget"), of which D2I will be entitled to retain a service fee equal to 20% of the Advertising Budget. The agreement with D2I is for a six (6) month term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. D2I has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to D2I as compensation for its marketing services. Such agreement with D2I supersedes and replaces the Company's initial marketing agreement with D2I as announced in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024. No services were provided nor fees paid under the original agreement with D2I.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Emerging Markets to provide certain digital marketing services, including, dissemination of company profiles and corporate information, email marketing, and YouTube influencer videos. In exchange for providing these services, Emerging Markets will receive an upfront payment of USD$150,000. The agreement with Emerging Markets is for a 12 month term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Emerging Markets has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Emerging Markets as compensation for its marketing services.

MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 29, 2025, the Company has engaged MIC to provide certain marketing and digital marketing services, including, creation of advertorial content, advertising campaigns, keyword optimization, and creating landing pages. In exchange for providing these services, MIC will receive an advertising budget of €500,000, of which they will be entitled to retain a service fee equal to 16% of this total advertising budget. The agreement with MIC is for a six month term commencing on approximately January 29, 2025. MIC has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MIC as compensation for its marketing services. Such agreement with MIC supersedes and replaces the Company's initial marketing agreement with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG dated June 14, 2024 and as announced in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2024, which the parties have agreed to voluntarily cancel. No services were provided nor fees paid under the original agreement with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG.

Bergskogar Limited DBA Scandinavian Alliance

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company has engaged Scandinavian Alliance to provide certain business development and marketing services. In exchange for providing these services, Scandinavian Alliance will receive an upfront payment of €85,000. The agreement with Scandinavian Alliance is for a 9.5 month term commencing on approximately January 14, 2025. Scandinavian Alliance has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Scandinavian Alliance as compensation for its marketing services.

Green Stock News LLC

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 24, 2025, the Company has engaged GSN to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, including featuring the Company in GSN's morning newsletter, video marketing, and custom branding services. In exchange for providing these services, GSN will receive an upfront payment of USD$15,000. The agreement with GSN is for a one-year term commencing on approximately January 24, 2025. GSN has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to GSN as compensation for its marketing services.

Independent Trading Group Inc.

Pursuant to an agreement dated January 14, 2025, the Company engaged ITG to provide typical market making services, on a commercially reasonable basis (the "ITG Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the ITG Agreement, the Company will pay ITG CAD $7,500 per month for an initial one month term, renewable automatically on a monthly basis. ITG is an arms length party to the Company.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE: ALGO, FSE: OHCN )

Light AI Inc. is a healthcare company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic applications. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of StrepA—to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5B smartphones that exist in the world today.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The algorithm achieved an accuracy rate of over 96%, with a 97% accuracy rate that is comparable to the "Gold Standard" swab culture currently used for diagnosing GAS. Furthermore, the algorithm attained a Negative Predictive Value (NPV) of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes. For more information, please visit: https://light.ai/

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Prospectus and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and terms of the investor awareness campaign, anticipated benefits to Company from running the investor awareness campaign, and the performance of the investor relations services providers of the marketing services as contemplated in the marketing agreements, or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's prospectus dated December 17, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

