Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Delivers CannaStrips™ to Brand Collaboration Partner LA Kush

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces the delivery of its flagship product, CannaStripsTM, to California Herbal Remedies ("CHR") for roll out in collaboration with California power-house brand, LA Kush.

CHR is an award-winning dispensary, located off the 710 freeway in Los Angeles California. CHR has been in business for over 11 years and is the winner of the 2016 Leafly's dispensary list of the West Coast. The owner of both CHR and the very well-known LA Kush brand have received several awards for their flowers and vape strains in recent years. To promote and increase brand awareness of CannaStripsTM, CHR has taken delivery of and will include 2,500 ten-packs as a promotional offering to their customers. Each customer that purchases LA Kush product will be bundled with a ten-pack of CannaStripsTM. Lifestyle Delivery Systems is working with LA Kush on dual advertising campaigns that will be promoted to 82,000 LA Kush Instagram followers and other various media outlets.

President of LDS, Casey Fenwick, stated, "LA Kush's market presence is undeniable and having CannaStripsTM marketed along with LA Kush gives CannaStripsTM instant brand recognition and exposure. It is a great pairing of two completely different products that provide a consumer with options for consuming cannabis. LA Kush sells an immense amount of product and has a huge and loyal customer base. We truly are excited to be working with CHR on this collaborative marketing effort and fully expect that the results of this marketing campaign will bolster the growth of the CannaStripsTM brand."

About CSPA Group Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-Permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA Group manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and producing CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbia corporation.

About CannaStripsTM

CannaStripsTM is formulated oral strip for effective buccal mucosal delivery that disrupts the barrier created by saliva coating the mucosal membrane for the active materials (in this case cannabinoids) which have been nanoparticulated and encapsulated to penetrate the multiple layers of mucosal and sub-mucosal membranes to the blood stream. Once in the blood stream the encapsulation is undetectable as a foreign material by the liver. This undetectability allows the material to avoid being filtered out of the blood stream by the liver. The encapsulation also is more effective in penetrating the blood-brain barrier and allowing for greater bioavailability and extending the effective time from a single dose.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

