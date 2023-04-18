LifeSpeak Inc. To Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans and other organizations, announced today that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto.

LifeSpeak CFO Mike Mckenna will present on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in room 104 C/D, and will participate in investor meetings at the conference on April 25th and 26th.

Interested parties can access the presentation through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton8/lspk/2772638

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans, and other organizations. LifeSpeak Inc.'s suite of digital solutions allows organizations to provide best-in-class content and expertise at scale, empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives. With a flexible portfolio of solutions, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, LIFT session Fitness, ALAViDA Substance Use, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, and Wellbeats Wellness, LifeSpeak Inc. offers support across every pillar of wellbeing. LifeSpeak Inc. has more than 30 years of collective experience working with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and others across the globe. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions uncover gaps in wellbeing at the individual and organizational levels, ultimately enhancing workplace performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/ company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: Michael McKenna, [email protected], Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, LifeSpeak Inc.; Adam Peeler, on behalf of: LifeSpeak Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected], Source LifeSpeak Inc.