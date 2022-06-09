LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading SaaS based mental health and total wellbeing platform for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, today announced the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 9, 2022.

All seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 26, 2022, were duly elected as Directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes "for" Percentage Votes

"Withheld" Percentage Nolan Bederman 33,721,490 99.080% 312,999 0.920% Michael Held 34,033,599 99.997% 890 0.003% Sanjiv Samant 33,723,490 99.086% 310,999 0.914% Anne Fitzgerald 33,599,955 98.723% 434,534 1.277% Caroline Starner Dadras 33,720,490 99.077% 313,999 0.923% Kevin Smith 34,033,599 99.997% 890 0.003% Mario Di Pietro 28,297,534 83.144% 5,736,955 16.856%

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.LifeSpeak.com.

At the Meeting, MNP LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022 and the Directors are authorized to fix their remuneration.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak is the parent company of Lift Digital Inc. ("LIFT session"), ALAViDA Health Ltd. ("ALAViDA"), EnCompass Education Solutions ("Torchlight") and Wellbeats Inc. ('Wellbeats). To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

