LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Presentation at TD Securities Technology Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading whole-person wellbeing solution for employers, health plans and other organizations, announced today that senior management will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto.

The presentation will take place at 2:20 pm ET on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings with prospective investors on November 21st.

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with LifeSpeak management should contact their TD representative to register.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

At LifeSpeak Inc., we believe that wellbeing can't wait. LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and other organizations. With a suite of digital solutions, LifeSpeak enables organizations to deliver best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, catering to employees throughout their wellbeing journeys. The LifeSpeak Inc. portfolio of solutions spans every pillar of wellbeing, including LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience, Wellbeats Wellness, Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, ALAViDA Substance Use, and LIFT session Fitness. Collectively, LifeSpeak Inc. has more than 30 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, unions, and other organizations across the globe. Insights from LifeSpeak Inc.'s digital and data-driven solutions empower organizations and individuals to take impactful action to address gaps in wellbeing, ultimately enhancing workplace performance outcomes. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak Inc. on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: Michael McKenna, [email protected], Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, LifeSpeak Inc.; Or: Adam Peeler, on behalf of: LifeSpeak Inc., 416.427.1235, [email protected]