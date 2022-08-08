LifeSpeak Inc. Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - LifeSpeak Inc. ("LifeSpeak" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPK), the leading SaaS- based mental health and total wellbeing platform for employers, health plans, and insurance companies, today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Senior management will present on Thursday, August 11th, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the presentation by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/lspk/2480094

Senior management will also be participating in investor meetings at the conference on August 9th,10th, and 11th.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 18+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak's proprietary library's depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. LifeSpeak is the parent company of Lift Digital Inc. ("LIFT session"), ALAViDA Health Ltd. ("ALAViDA"), EnCompass Education Solutions ("Torchlight") and Wellbeats Inc. ('Wellbeats). To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

