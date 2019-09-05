LifeSpeak Designated Best Workplace

The survey results show that employees feel that LifeSpeak encourages their well-being and self-improvement by providing a flexible and supportive work environment that allows for a greater work-life balance in their lives.

"We are extremely proud of the culture that we have built at LifeSpeak over the past 15 years, thanks to the unbelievable effort and commitment to excellence that our employees bring to work every day," says Michael Held, Founder and CEO of LifeSpeak. "Accordingly, continuing to ensure a supportive environment for their professional and personal lives – and helping employees everywhere via the LifeSpeak platform – is an endeavour that makes us very excited about our next 15 years."

LifeSpeak is built on the premise that at the core of every organization there are real people, with real lives, and it is fundamental to recognize that employees come to work with their life challenges in tow, whether they relate to their physical and mental health, families, or overall wellbeing. LifeSpeak serves more than 550 clients across North America, giving their employees and family members around-the-clock access to North America's leading experts to help them tackle these life challenges with the best education, tools and strategies possible.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak is a total well-being platform that helps its member organizations keep employees present, productive and thriving. LifeSpeak gives employees and their family members around-the-clock access to North America's leading experts in mental and physical health, financial health, family relationships, professional skills development, and much more. With over 2,000+ video training sessions in English, French, Spanish, German and Mandarin, podcasts and print information, LifeSpeak easily integrates into existing enterprise systems. The LifeSpeak platform spans 25 industries including public and private entities, for-profit and not-for-profit business models. For more information, visit https://lifespeak.com.

Twitter: @LifeSpeak I Facebook: @Lifespeakinc I Instagram: @Lifespeakinc

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

SOURCE LifeSpeak Inc.

For further information: Julie McCarthy jmccarthy@blueskycommunications.com | BlueSky Communications

Related Links

www.lifespeak.ca

