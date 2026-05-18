Lifespan Vision Ventures Leads Violet Therapeutics' $4.75M Seed Extension Financing

NORWALK, Conn., May 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lifespan Vision Ventures (LVV), an investment firm focused on therapeutics that improve human healthspan, today announced that it has led Violet Therapeutics' $4.75 million seed extension financing, with participation from Dementia Discovery Fund, UTEC, Ono Venture Investment, and Mass General Brigham Ventures.

Violet Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative disease by mapping disease-relevant cell-to-cell signaling interactions in the brain. The company's proprietary CONNECT platform is designed to identify therapeutically actionable signaling pathways that drive neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration, and synaptic loss.

Synaptic loss is one of the strongest predictors of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, and Violet's lead program is designed to address this core pathology through glial-mediated synaptic preservation and repair. "Preserving cognitive function is one of the most important challenges in aging biology, and Violet is approaching that challenge from a uniquely actionable angle," said Altar Munis, Associate at Lifespan Vision Ventures. "The company's CONNECT platform gives it a systematic way to uncover how glial signaling contributes to synaptic dysfunction, with EphB3 representing a strong first step toward therapies that may protect brain health across aging and neurodegenerative disease."

"We are pleased to welcome LVV as the lead investor in this extension round. LVV brings deep sector expertise in technologies that will impact diseases of aging and cognition. Likewise, their addition to the board adds valuable perspective as we continue to advance our EphB3 program towards the clinic and to develop our CONNECT discovery platform," said Meredith Fisher, Partner at Mass General Brigham Ventures and CEO of Violet.

Proceeds from the financing will support advancement of Violet's lead small molecule program targeting EphB3 through key IND-enabling activities. EphB3, a receptor tyrosine kinase implicated in microglia-astrocyte signaling, emerged directly from Violet's CONNECT platform and represents the company's first therapeutic target generated from its cellular connectome approach.

About Lifespan Vision Ventures

Lifespan Vision Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage biotechnology companies developing breakthrough technologies to prevent and treat age-related diseases. The firm partners with visionary founders advancing science-driven solutions that promote healthy aging and extend human healthspan.

Contact: [email protected]

About Violet Therapeutics

Violet Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for neurodegenerative disease by mapping disease-relevant cell-to-cell signaling interactions in the brain. The company's proprietary CONNECT platform enables discovery of novel targets emerging from cellular interaction networks rather than genetic association alone, supporting the development of a pipeline of small-molecule therapeutics addressing neuroinflammation and related CNS pathologies.

For more information, visit www.violettx.com

Media contact:

Meredith Fisher, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeSpan Vision Ventures