Lifespan-Backed Algen Biotechnologies Partners with AstraZeneca to Advance AI Drug Discovery

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lifespan Vision Ventures congratulates its portfolio company, Algen Biotechnologies, on the announcement of its multi-target research collaboration with AstraZeneca to advance AI-powered drug discovery in immunology.

The partnership will combine Algen's cutting-edge functional genomics and machine learning platform with AstraZeneca's deep scientific expertise and global R&D capabilities. Together, the companies aim to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, accelerating the discovery of next-generation medicines.

Harry Robb, Principal at Lifespan Vision Ventures, said "We are thrilled to see Algen Biotechnologies achieve this important milestone. The team has built a truly differentiated platform that integrates CRISPR-based functional screening with advanced AI analytics to uncover disease-relevant biology at scale. This collaboration with AstraZeneca underscores the strength of Algen's technology and its potential to transform drug discovery."

As an early investor, Lifespan Vision Ventures is proud to support Algen Biotechnologies in its mission to advance transformative therapies that improve patient outcomes in age-related diseases and extend healthspan.

About Algen Biotechnologies

Algen Biotechnologies is a precision therapeutics company redefining drug discovery at the intersection of CRISPR gene modulation and artificial intelligence. Founded by Chun-Hao Huang and Christine Du as a spin-out from Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna's lab at UC Berkeley, Algen combines deep learning with high-throughput functional genomics to identify novel therapeutic targets. Its proprietary, end-to-end platform AlgenBrain™ integrates advanced computational models with scalable, single-cell experimental systems to decode causal disease biology and accelerate the development of next-generation therapies. Algen is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

For more information, visit www.algenbio.com.

About Lifespan Vision Ventures

Lifespan Vision Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in early-stage biotechnology and longevity companies developing breakthrough technologies to prevent and treat age-related diseases. The firm partners with visionary founders advancing science-driven solutions that promote healthy aging and extend human vitality.

