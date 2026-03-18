Liferaft Acquired by Securitas, Expanding Global Intelligence and Risk Capabilities

Partnership expands Liferaft's ability to deliver actionable intelligence to security and risk teams worldwide

HALIFAX, NS, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Liferaft, a leader in open-source intelligence (OSINT) and threat intelligence technology, announced today that it has finalized its acquisition by Securitas, a global leader in protective services and security solutions. The acquisition marks a significant step in advancing intelligence-driven security capabilities for enterprises operating in increasingly complex risk environments.

Liferaft's technology platform enables organizations to identify, assess, and respond to emerging physical and digital threats by turning publicly available data into actionable intelligence. By joining Securitas, Liferaft will expand the reach of its intelligence platform across Securitas' global customer base, enhancing proactive risk mitigation and situational awareness at scale.

"Organizations today face a rapidly evolving threat landscape that requires timely, data-driven intelligence," said Jonathan Graff, CEO of Liferaft. "Joining Securitas allows us to integrate our technology with a global security leader, accelerating our ability to help customers anticipate and respond to risks before they escalate."

As organizations confront growing volumes of digital risk signals, geopolitical instability, and increasingly sophisticated threat actors, the need for integrated threat and protective intelligence and security operations continues to rise. Together, Liferaft and Securitas are positioned to bridge the gap between data-driven insight and real-world response--equipping customers with earlier visibility into emerging risks and the operational support to act decisively.

Securitas has made strategic investments in technology and data-driven security solutions in recent years. The addition of Liferaft enhances Securitas' intelligence-led approach, combining global operational expertise with advanced analytics and OSINT capabilities.

"Liferaft brings a powerful intelligence platform that complements Securitas' strategy to grow intelligence-led security solutions," said Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO of Securitas."Together, we will help customers gain greater visibility into emerging threats and support faster, more informed decision-making across complex operating environments."

To learn more about Liferaft and its capabilities, visit https://liferaftlabs.com/

About Securitas

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With approximately 322 000 employees in 44 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most – their people and assets.

About Liferaft

Liferaft is a leading provider of SaaS-based Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions that help organizations identify, assess, and respond to threats across the digital landscape. By delivering timely, actionable intelligence, Liferaft enables security teams to protect people, assets, and operations worldwide.

Contact:

Alyssa Newby

PANBlast for Liferaft

[email protected]

SOURCE Liferaft