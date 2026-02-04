Liferaft to be acquired by Securitas

Acquisition positions Liferaft to expand intelligence-led security capabilities globally

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Liferaft, a leading Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) platform serving enterprise and corporate security teams, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Securitas, a global leader in safety and security solutions.

Founded in 2014, Liferaft delivers continuous, automated aggregation of threat data through 24/7 monitoring of a broad range of social, deep, and dark web data sources. The platform enables organizations to configure real-time visibility of threats across core use cases, including protective intelligence, executive protection, duty of care, and threat actor investigations. Liferaft's capabilities help security teams validate intelligence rapidly, collaborate seamlessly, and distribute actionable insights across the enterprise, supporting timely awareness of emerging threats.

Based in Halifax, Canada, Liferaft primarily serves corporate clients across North America. The company operates in a rapidly expanding global threat-intelligence market and has built a strong reputation for helping organizations cut through noise and focus on what truly matters in complex threat environments.

The acquisition brings together Liferaft's advanced threat-intelligence technology with Securitas' global scale, security expertise, and long-standing commitment to intelligence-led security. Following the transaction, Liferaft will continue to operate as its own business, maintaining its focus on product innovation and customer support.

"From the beginning, Liferaft was built to help security teams cut through noise and focus on what truly matters. Being acquired by Securitas is a natural next step in that mission," said Jonathan Graff, CEO of Liferaft. "Their global reach, security expertise, and commitment to intelligence-led security strongly align with our vision. This combination creates meaningful long-term value for customers while allowing Liferaft to continue innovating and supporting the teams who rely on our platform every day."

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Liferaft

Liferaft is a leading provider of SaaS-based Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions that help organizations identify, assess, and respond to threats across the digital landscape. By delivering timely, actionable intelligence, Liferaft enables security teams to protect people, assets, and operations worldwide.

Further information:

Media inquiries: [email protected]

Website: www.liferaftlabs.com

SOURCE Liferaft