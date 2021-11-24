Lifemark Health Group and Shoppers Drug Mart bring online bookings for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to Canadians

Lifemark's integration into the PC Health app gives PC Health users access to highly trained health professionals in over 300 rehabilitation clinics and the opportunity to earn PC Optimum™ points for completing an eligible initial assessment

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Lifemark Health Group and Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., today announced an agreement that will allow users of the PC Health app to book in-person appointments for physiotherapy, massage and other rehabilitation services.

The PC Health App, powered by League, is designed to empower Canadians with convenient access to health resources. Users throughout Canada can download the app to access health and wellness tools and support to help them conveniently manage their overall health. As a result of Lifemark's integration into the PC Health app, users can now book Lifemark's physiotherapy, massage and other rehabilitation services, and earn PC Optimum™ rewards after completing an eligible initial assessment.

"Our purpose is to help Canadians live life well, and that means providing them with the tools that they need to successfully and conveniently manage their overall health. We want the PC Health app to be the first place Canadians turn when they have questions about their health or are in search of a healthcare professional," said Jeff Leger, president, Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

"Lifemark joins Maple and dentalcorp in a growing group of trusted service providers featured on the PC Health app that will help Canadians get the timely healthcare services that they need. PC Health users can now book virtual doctor appointments, find dental and oral care specialists, physiotherapy, massage and other rehabilitation service providers."

Lifemark's services such as physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, and chiropractic care are now available for booking on the PC Health app. In addition, Lifemark's specialized services targeting pelvic health, dizziness and balance, and pain management issues, are also available for booking on the PC Health app.

"At Lifemark, we're always looking for new ways to support Canadians on their healthcare journey. This exciting partnership enables Lifemark to deliver an innovative patient experience with access to leading-edge health and wellness resources and services through the PC Health app," said Peter Stymiest, CEO of Lifemark Health Group. "As the exclusive in-app rehabilitation service provider, patients can learn about how Lifemark's services can help them recover and achieve their health goals. Using best-in-class digital technology, patients can easily locate a clinic in their area and book their preferred clinician and rehabilitation service at a time that is convenient for them."

About Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone The Beauty Clinic by Shoppers™ locations. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Lifemark Health Group

Lifemark Health Group is a market leader in customized healthcare solutions. With over 20 years of service excellence, Lifemark Health Group is one of the largest, most trusted, and most comprehensive providers in Canada. As a national healthcare company, Lifemark Health Group employs over 5,000 highly trained clinicians, medical experts and team members in over 300 locations coast-to-coast. The company aims to be the most innovative healthcare provider in community rehabilitation, workplace health and wellness and medical assessment services.

Lifemark is the rehabilitation division of Lifemark Health Group. As Canada's largest physiotherapy company, Lifemark is passionate about enriching the health of Canadians through movement. Patients receive quality care from a family of Lifemark brands including pt Health, Physiothérapie Universelle and Pro Physio and Sport Medicine Centres. Lifemark's experienced clinicians help patients reduce pain, increase mobility and get back to life. Visit Lifemark.ca for more information.

