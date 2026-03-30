Lifeist Announces Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Lifeist Wellness Inc. ("Lifeist" or the "Company") (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCQB: LFSWF), a health and wellness company focused on building top wellness brands, announces changes to its board of directors.

Lifeist has appointed Lachlan McLeod, CPA, to become a member of the board of directors. Mr. McLeod has served as the CFO of the Company since May 1, 2025 and the interim CEO since January 7, 2026.

Mr. McLeod is the founder of the financial consultancy Stornoway Consulting Corp. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Adastra Holdings Ltd. and has over 10 years of accounting and finance experience. Mr. McLeod holds a BS in Economics and Business from the University of Victoria, along with a Diploma in Accounting from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist's key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Lifeist Wellness Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lachlan McLeod, Lifeist Wellness Inc., Phone: 604-901-8434, Email: [email protected]