Lifeist Wellness Announces Leadership Changes

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Lifeist Wellness Inc. ("Lifeist" or the "Company") (TSXV: LFST) (OTCQB: LFSWF) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) today announced a planned leadership transition designed to support the Company's ongoing operational focus and strategic priorities. Andrea Judge will be stepping down from her role as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 7, 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer Lachlan McLeod as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective the same date. Mr. McLeod will continue to serve as CFO, ensuring financial and operational continuity while the Company advances its current initiatives and executes on its near-term objectives.

"Andrea has made important contributions to Lifeist, and on behalf of the Company, I thank her for her leadership and dedication," said Mr. McLeod.

"It has been a privilege to lead Lifeist during an important period of progress," said Ms. Judge. "I support this transition and, as a continuing director, remain confident that Lachlan's leadership and familiarity with the business will ensure continuity and support the Company's next phase."

Additionally, Meni Morim has submitted his resignation as a director of the Company effective January 30, 2026.

Mr. McLeod added: "The Company thanks Meni Morim for his leadership as CEO and Chairman during his tenure since 2019. Meni played a pivotal role in navigating the Company through key structural transitions and milestones. We appreciate his years of service and wish him the very best."

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist's key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.

