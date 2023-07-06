lifecell Ukraine and Optiva Named as a Finalist in TM Forum's 16th Annual Excellence Awards

TM Forum's prestigious awards recognize the organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry; winners will be announced during DTW23 - Ignite in September 2023

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced that it was selected as a finalist for TM Forum's 16th Excellence Awards 2023 . Optiva and lifecell Ukraine are recognized in the Excellence in Serving People & Planet category for their project "Supporting connectivity, the lifeblood of daily life, with expanded protection in dangerous times." Winners will be announced during the first day of DTW23 - Ignite global event in September 2023.

TM Forum's Excellence Awards recognize the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation. The awards also recognize the organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.

For lifecell, a leading mobile operator in Ukraine with more than 9 million subscribers, things changed quickly when the war began. Its immediate priority became protecting connectivity for Ukrainian citizens, military, law enforcement, medical and critical infrastructure workers. lifecell has trusted Optiva's BSS platform to rapidly deploy new disaster recovery sites away from Ukraine's front lines. The platform's automated and digital capabilities have empowered lifecell to fully replicate its customer database, provide new subscribers with remote onboarding and implement new international roaming services for reliable connectivity services.

"Congratulations to the finalists for this year's prestigious Excellence Awards," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "TM Forum's Excellence Awards are amongst the toughest and most rigorous in the telecommunications and technology industry. We had an outstanding selection of almost 200 submissions this year, and it was difficult to choose between all the companies partnering and innovating to bring the industry into the new age of digital telecoms. The finalists selected by our impartial judging panel make an inspiring set of real-world digital transformation case studies, and I look forward to congratulating the winners in September."

"Optiva is proud to partner with lifecell Ukraine to keep families, communities and emergency services safely connected during times of disaster and war. Our BSS platform empowers lifecell with the agility, resilience and high availability required for critical telecom operations. We remain committed to delivering these essential resources to support lifecell and the people of Ukraine," said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

TM Forum Excellence Awards

Since 2007, TM Forum's Excellence Awards have recognized the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation. Our Awards program highlights achievements in our industry through digital transformation business cases relating to 6 categories. Winners will be announced during DTW23 – Ignite in September 2023. As a neutral, non-profit organization, our awards ensure a prestigious and impartial view, celebrating the success of key industry players and delivering unrivaled industry exposure and valuable peer recognition.

About DTW23 – Ignite 2023

Taking place at the Bella Center in Copenhagen , September 19-21 at DTW23 – Ignite, we will explore how new operating models, impactful partnerships, and advanced software platforms will unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. The event will showcase over 55 hours of visionary and practical content with 100+ sponsors, exhibitors and Catalysts, 150 CSPs and 3,500+ attendees from 90+ countries. Don't miss this opportunity to join industry leaders in Copenhagen as we ignite creativity, ignite collaboration, and ultimately ignite industry growth. For sponsorship information, contact [email protected] .

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 700+ member companies, which include all of the world's top 10 network and communications providers stretching across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other's collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services, and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

We help CSPs and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. We do this by providing an open, collaborative environment and practical support which enables CSPs and suppliers to rapidly transform their business operations, IT systems and ecosystems to capitalize on the opportunities presented in a rapidly evolving digital world. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . Learn more at www.tmforum.org .

