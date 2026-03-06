LIBERTY STRATEGIC CAPITAL: DISPOSITION OF COMMON SHARES OF STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Liberty 77 Capital L.P. ("Liberty Strategic Capital") announced that it entered into a private agreement with a single buyer on March 4, 2026 to sell an aggregate of 1,803,786 common shares ("Common Shares") of Starz Entertainment Corp. ("Starz") in its capacity as portfolio manager for Liberty 77 Fund L.P. and Liberty 77 Fund International L.P. ("Liberty 77 Fund International" and, together with Liberty 77 Fund L.P., the "Liberty Funds"). The transaction was completed on March 6, 2026.

Following completion of the disposition, neither of the Liberty Funds hold any Common Shares. Because Liberty Strategic Capital now exercises control and direction over less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares for and on behalf of the Liberty Funds following completion of the disposition, Liberty Strategic Capital is no longer subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of the Common Shares.

Liberty Strategic Capital sold the Common Shares as part of its overall portfolio investment strategy for and on behalf of the Liberty Funds.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY LIBERTY 77 CAPITAL L.P. UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE STARZ' ISSUER PROFILE ON THE SYSTEM FOR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT ANALYSIS AND RETRIEVAL AT WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA OR CONTACT:

William Barratt

Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, Liberty Strategic Capital

Tel: (202) 984-7070

SOURCE Liberty 77 Capital L.P.