Lheidli T'enneh First Nation and Tano T'enneh Enterprises Invest $10 Million in First Nations Bank of Canada

PRINCE GEORGE, BC , Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Lheidli T'enneh First Nation and Tano T'enneh Enterprises today announced a $10 million equity investment in First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC), securing a combined 8.64% ownership stake in Canada's only Indigenous-owned chartered bank.

Lheidli T'enneh First Nation has purchased a 4.32% ownership interest in FNBC, with Tano T'enneh Enterprises acquiring an additional 4.32%. The announcement was made at a community celebration and news conference at the Lheidli T'enneh Territory Downtown Office in Prince George, British Columbia.

For FNBC President and CEO Bill Lomax, the investment is a major milestone in a commitment he made just over two years ago to significantly grow the FNBC during his tenure. Born and raised in northern British Columbia Lomax said returning to the region for this milestone represents both professional momentum for himself and the FNBC and a lifelong commitment to strengthening Indigenous economies.

"This investment is a powerful statement of confidence in the future of FNBC," said Lomax. "We are so proud the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation will become a prominent shareholder in our coast-to coast expansion. Our goal has always been to enrich the lives of Indigenous Peoples—here in northern B.C. and across the country—by building a bank that is owned by Indigenous communities and works for Indigenous communities."

The $10 million commitment builds on FNBC's growing success in raising Indigenous equity capital. Earlier this month, FNBC announced a $9 million investment from five other Indigenous groups and communities across Canada, bringing the Bank closer to its goal of raising $50 million in equity capital over the coming year.

The new capital will support FNBC's expanding loan book and national growth, including financing for Indigenous governments, entrepreneurs, and businesses. It will also help scale up new lending programs recently launched with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) to buy existing businesses from retiring entrepreneurs and Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) to build much needed infrastructure by Indigenous businesses and communities.

"Lheidli T'enneh First Nation is proud to become a shareholder in First Nations Bank of Canada," said Chief Dolleen Logan. "This investment reflects our commitment to building a strong economic future for our People and supporting an Indigenous-owned financial institution that understands the unique needs and opportunities of our communities. By investing in FNBC, we are not just securing excellent returns for our Nation—we are contributing to economic sovereignty for First Nations."

"Tano T'enneh Enterprises is focused on building long-term, sustainable opportunities for our Nation," said Evan Salter, CEO of Tano T'enneh Enterprises. "Becoming a shareholder in FNBC aligns perfectly with that vision. This is an investment in our people, in our future, and in an Indigenous-led institution that is driving prosperity for Nations across the country."

Founded in 1996, FNBC is now 88% Indigenous-owned and has established itself as the financial partner of choice for Indigenous communities across Canada. The Bank's unique ownership model ensures that the benefits of growth remain with Indigenous Nations and businesses.

First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) is a Canadian chartered bank focused on providing financial services to the Indigenous marketplace in Canada. FNBC is 88% Indigenous owned and controlled. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking services, including loans, mortgages, investments, and trust services through its wholly owned subsidiary, FNB Trust.

The Lheidli T'enneh Band also known as the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation and historically known as the Fort George Indian Band is the First Nations band government for the Lheidli T'enneh, a subgroup of the Dakelh people whose traditional territory includes the City of Prince George, British Columbia.

Tano T'enneh Enterprises serves as the economic and business development arm of the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation. Its mission is to create sustainable, community-driven economic opportunities that support the Nation's long-term prosperity.

