First Nations Bank of Canada Announces Largest Financing Package under Canada Infrastructure Bank's partnership supports Tseqwtsúqum development in B.C.

Lil'wat Business Group receiving funding for Tseqwtsúqum, a major new Indigenous-led development in Whistler, British Columbia

WHISTLER, BC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) is proud to announce its largest deal yet under its Indigenous Land Development Program partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

Through the program, FNBC is providing financing to the Líl'wat Business Group (LBG) for Tseqwtsúqum (pronounced Chek-choo-koom), a major new Indigenous-led development in Function Junction, Whistler.

This project represents a transformative investment in Indigenous economic development and sovereignty.

Tseqwtsúqum will be a vibrant, permanent village contributing to Whistler's newest neighbourhood, offering new commercial space and critically needed workforce housing. The first phase of development aims to directly address local infrastructure demands while driving economic growth and employment opportunities for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents.

"We are proud to support the Lil'wat Business Group and the Tseqwtsúqum project, which will not only contribute to the economic resilience of the Lil'wat Nation but also create a lasting impact on the broader Whistler community," said Bill Lomax, President and CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada. "This kind of Indigenous-led development is exactly what economic reconciliation looks like, empowering Nations to lead, build, and thrive on their own terms."

The Indigenous Land Development Loan Program, administered by FNBC, is designed to help remove long-standing financial barriers that have historically limited Indigenous communities' land development aspirations. By providing comprehensive financing for both enabling infrastructure and buildings, the FNBC and CIB partnership enables Indigenous communities to access capital at lower costs and with greater certainty.

"This project is a major milestone for the Líl'wat Nation, reflecting our growth and our capacity to lead meaningful economic development on our traditional territory," said Rosemary Stager, CEO of Líl'wat Business Group. "Tseqwtsúqum is the largest project to date for LBG and exemplifies our commitment to building a strong, self-sustaining future that honours our cultural values."

"This is more than a financial transaction. It's a step toward reconciliation, opportunity, and self determination," noted Stager. "We're honoured to work with the First Nations Bank of Canada on this landmark first investment."

"We are proud to see another Indigenous-led housing project moving forward through our agreement with FNBC. In addition to supplying housing to a region with high demand, Líl'wat Nation businesses and community members across generations will also benefit from the project through long-term employment and cultural revitalization opportunities," said Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank.

For more information about the project, visit: www.lilwatbusiness.ca

About the First Nations Bank of Canada:

Founded in 1996, First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) is a Canadian chartered bank focused on providing financial services to the Indigenous marketplace in Canada. FNBC is 88% Indigenous owned and controlled. The Bank offers Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, corporations and governments a full range of personal and business banking services including loans, mortgages, investments (registered and non-registered), transaction accounts and cash management as well as trust services through its wholly owned subsidiary, FNB Trust.

About Lil'wat Business Group:

Located in Mount Currie, in the heart of Líl'wat Nation, approximately 35 km north of Whistler, the Líl'wat Business Group (LBG) consists of limited partnerships in the retail, forestry, and construction sectors. Additionally, LBG operates both capital asset and management services divisions. The organization's mandate is to create and grow a sustainable economy for Líl'wat Nation by forging business opportunities that respect cultural values, generate jobs, and reestablish Lil'wat7úl presence on the Nation's Territory including Pemberton and Whistler. For more information, visit www.lilwatbusiness.ca.

About Canada Infrastructure Bank:

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is an impact investor developing the next generation of infrastructure Canadians need. Our areas of focus are clean power, green infrastructure, public transit, trade and transportation, broadband and Indigenous infrastructure.

