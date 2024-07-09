TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Jane Griffith, President, LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Association Canada, her team and stakeholders joined Nicole Rosenberg, Vice President, Governance and Sustainability, TMX Group to close the market.

LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Association Canada Closes the Market Tuesday, July 9th 2024

The LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Canada Association is focused on bringing diversity to Canada's Corporate Governance World through an LGBTQ+ presence. The Association is the first and only organization of its kind to provide services, support and networking on behalf of LGBTQ+ existing and aspiring Board Members. The Association's Members include top-tier LGBTQ+ professionals with the skills and expertise to make a difference in the Boardroom. LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Canada Association is affiliated with the global Association of LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors and the Australian LGBTQ+ Board & Executive Inclusion organizations.

