Leyad Announces Two Senior Appointments

Collectively, the two leaders bring decades of experience across financial reporting, capital markets, construction management, retail asset redevelopment and corporate governance.

"At Leyad, we have always believed that the quality of our people is our greatest competitive advantage," said Henry Zavriyev, Chief Executive Officer of Leyad. "As our portfolio continues to grow across the country, it is important that we continue investing in experienced leaders who have built exceptional careers at some of Canada's most respected real estate organizations. Juan and Alex each bring deep expertise in their respective fields and further strengthen our ability to execute at the highest level for our tenants."

Having joined Leyad earlier this year, Juan Calixto Tria, CPA, serves as Senior Vice President, Financial Reporting & Compliance, where he oversees the company's financial reporting, corporate compliance, accounting policies, treasury reporting and governance functions.

Tria joined Leyad from Agellan Commercial REIT, where he most recently served as Vice President, Finance, after previously serving as Director, Financial Reporting. Prior to Agellan, Tria held senior roles with MNP LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and Rawlinson & Hunter, advising publicly listed companies, financial institutions and multinational organizations on audit, financial reporting and regulatory compliance.

Alex Ratté joins Leyad as Vice President, Construction, where he will lead the company's national construction and capital projects platform.

Ratté brings more than two decades of experience managing commercial real estate developments and capital programs across Canada. Most recently, he served as Senior Director, Project Management at Cominar, where he led project management during the REIT's transition from public to private ownership while overseeing annual capital programs of up to $100 million.

Prior to Cominar, Ratté spent more than a decade with First Capital REIT, managing major redevelopment projects across Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario, including mixed-use developments, shopping centre repositionings and large-scale commercial construction.

About Leyad

Leyad is one of Canada's largest privately owned real estate companies, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail, industrial and residential properties across nine provinces. The company owns more than 12 million square feet of real estate and employs approximately 500 people nationwide. Through a disciplined investment strategy and long-term ownership approach, Leyad focuses on acquiring and enhancing high-quality real estate assets that serve communities across Canada.

SOURCE Leyad

Media & Leasing Inquiries: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], (514) 473-5363 ; Acquisition Opportunities: Eli Erdstein, [email protected], (514) 216-2920