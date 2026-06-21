Leyad Acquires the Bay Centre in Victoria, BC

VICTORIA, BC, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Leyad announced today the acquisition of The Bay Centre, one of Victoria's most iconic and strategically located commercial properties.

Located in the heart of downtown Victoria, The Bay Centre is a trophy retail and mixed-use asset spanning an entire city block and serving as a cornerstone of the city's retail and pedestrian core.

The Bay Centre in Victoria, BC (CNW Group/Leyad) The Bay Centre in Victoria, BC (CNW Group/Leyad) The Bay Centre in Victoria, BC (CNW Group/Leyad)

"The Bay Centre is one of the most recognizable and important urban retail assets in British Columbia," said Henry Zavriyev, Principal at Leyad. "This is a generational acquisition for our firm -- a landmark property in the centre of one of Canada's most vibrant and supply-constrained cities. We see enormous long-term potential in the asset and are excited to steward its next chapter."

The property occupies a premier location in downtown Victoria with direct exposure to the city's strongest pedestrian corridors, tourism activity, office concentration, and growing residential population. Leyad believes the property is exceptionally well-positioned to benefit from Victoria's long-term economic and demographic growth trends.

The acquisition aligns with Leyad's investment strategy focused on acquiring irreplaceable community-oriented retail properties with strong underlying real estate fundamentals, daily-needs tenancy, and opportunities for long-term value creation through active ownership and strategic reinvestment.

"Our focus continues to be on owning high-quality retail properties that serve as essential parts of their communities," Zavriyev added. "The Bay Centre combines irreplaceable location, institutional quality, and meaningful future potential in a way that is exceptionally rare in the Canadian market."

Leyad intends to work collaboratively with tenants, local stakeholders, and the broader Victoria community to further enhance the property's role as a premier downtown destination.

About Leyad

Leyad is a real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring and operating high-quality retail, commercial, and residential assets across Canada, with an emphasis on necessity-based real estate.

SOURCE Leyad

Media & Leasing Inquiries: Gregory Castiel, [email protected], (514) 473-5363; Acquisition Opportunities: Eli Erdstein, [email protected], (514) 216-2920