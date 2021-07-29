LEWISPORTE, NL, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. As the country and the province begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, both governments know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;, and Her Worship Betty Clarke, Mayor if the Town of Lewisporte, announced funding for road upgrades in the Towns Lewisporte.

The Town of Lewisporte will see improvements to nine streets around the community, which include street recapping, street resurfacing and adding curbs on various streets.

This project will benefit residents of the community by improving existing road infrastructure for safer driving conditions.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $152,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Town of Lewisporte are each contributing more than $152,000 to the project.

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador healthy, strong, and vibrant. These road upgrades will make life easier for commuters in these areas by making streets safer and more reliable, resulting in less traffic congestion, and helping our residents get where they need to go. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities. Thank you to everyone involved in today's announcement, and I look forward to seeing these important improvements as soon as they are completed."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Upgrading roads within in our province is essential. We continue to work with our federal and municipal counterparts to ensure that the roadways in our small towns, as well as our highways, are safe."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"As the MHA for the District of Lewisporte – Twillingate, I am pleased to see this important investment in road infrastructure for the Town of Lewisporte. These upgrades will provide safe and reliable roads in the community for both residents and visitors, and I thank all levels of government for this commitment to the area."

Derek Bennett, Member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly for Lewisporte – Twillingate

"On behalf of Council, Management, Staff and the Residents of Lewisporte, we are thankful for the financial support that the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador are investing in our much-needed street repairs. Our roads make a crucial contribution to our economic development and growth, they allow for access to employment, health care, educational services and recreation. Nine streets in Lewisporte will see much needed recapping and resurfacing, improving driving conditions for the residents and visitors of Lewisporte. By doing this much needed maintenance, we will bring widespread benefits by preserving our current assets and lowering future costs for residents, road users and taxpayers."

Her Worship Betty Clarke, Mayor if the Town of Lewisporte

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million towards over 765 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 765 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects across Canada .

