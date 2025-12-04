LEVEL5 STRATEGY RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA'S MOST ADMIRED CORPORATE CULTURES FOR 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Level5 Strategy is proud to announce that the firm has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2025 by Waterstone Human Capital. This national recognition celebrates organizations that foster high-performance cultures and create lasting competitive advantage.

From the very beginning, Level5 Strategy has been committed to cultivating a growth-oriented culture rooted in the firm's core values: accountability, ambition, openness, integrity, care, and collaboration. Growth is embraced in every dimension, with the strong belief that organizational advancement is inseparable from individual professional development. High growth and high performance are achieved by investing equally in business outcomes and in the development, engagement, and well-being of Level5's people.

"At Level5, culture is the foundation of how we create value for our clients," said Michael Carter, President at Level5 Strategy. "Our goal has always been to build a culture that is both high performing and deeply human. This recognition reflects the shared commitment of our team and our belief that when people thrive, performance follows, which we are proud to see acknowledged at a national level."

Waterstone Human Capital's Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures program annually celebrates Canadian organizations for best practices in high-performance culture and leadership. Level5 Strategy is honoured to be included among this year's recipients.

About Level5 Strategy

Level5 Strategy is a leading Canadian boutique strategy consulting firm that brings a distinct process and style to helping organizations build strategies that stick. Based in Toronto and serving clients across North America and beyond, we're a team of 30+ consultants led by practical business builders and entrepreneurs. Our cross-sector clients, from mid-market to large enterprise, typically turn to us when they're looking to expand their reach, enhance their execution, and evolve their organization. They come not just for the "right" strategy, but assurance that in working with us they are also building the alignment and commitment needed to deliver it.

SOURCE Level5 Strategy

Contacts: Michael Carter, President, Level5 Strategy, 416-361-3468 ext. 231, [email protected]