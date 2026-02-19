LEVEL5 STRATEGY RANKED #4 BOUTIQUE FIRM, TOP CANADIAN FIRM ON 2026 VAULT CONSULTING 50

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Level5 Strategy has been ranked #4 among the Best Boutique Consulting Firms in North America and is proud to be the top-ranked Canadian firm on the 2026 Vault Consulting 50 list.

The annual Vault ranking is based on confidential surveys of thousands of consulting professionals and evaluates firms across dimensions including prestige, firm culture, employee satisfaction, work-life balance, and professional development. The results reflect how firms are experienced by those working within the consulting industry.

As a Toronto-based boutique firm, Level5 has been recognized alongside some of the largest and most established consulting organizations in North America for the second consecutive year. "We are honoured to be recognized once again on Vault's Consulting 50 list," said Michael Carter, President of Level5 Strategy. "For more than two decades, our focus has been simple: to help our clients solve their most important challenges and develop strategies that truly stick. This recognition reflects the dedication and quality of our team, and the trust our clients place in us every day."

In addition to its category recognition, Level5 was ranked #28 overall on the 2026 Vault Consulting 50 list, #2 for Firm Culture, #7 for Interactions with Clients, and #10 for Best Consulting Firms for Women.

About Level5 Strategy

Level5 Strategy is a leading Canadian boutique strategy consulting firm that brings a distinct process and style to helping organizations build strategies that stick. Based in Toronto and serving clients across North America and beyond, we're a team of 30+ consultants led by practical business builders and entrepreneurs. Our cross-sector clients, from mid-market to large enterprise, typically turn to us when they're looking to expand their reach, enhance their execution, and evolve their organization. They come not just for the "right" strategy, but assurance that in working with us they are also building the alignment and commitment needed to deliver it.

SOURCE Level5 Strategy

Contacts: Michael Carter, President, Level5 Strategy, 416-361-3468 ext. 231, [email protected]