OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - With less than six weeks remaining to apply, lower-income renters are encouraged to take advantage of the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit ahead of the March 31, 2023 deadline. This one-time $500 payment is intended to assist lower-income individuals and families who struggle with the cost of rent.

Since the Government of Canada launched the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit on December 12, 2022, more than half a million people in Canada have already applied. However, with less than six weeks left to apply, time is running out. Applications will no longer be available after March 31, 2023, so it's important for all eligible individuals and families to submit their application as soon as possible.

To be eligible for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit, applicants must have an adjusted net income in 2021 of $35,000 or less for families, or $20,000 or less for individuals, and pay at least 30% of their adjusted family net income towards rent in the 2022 calendar year. Additional details on the benefit and eligibility criteria can be found at Canada.ca/one-time-housing-benefit.

Those eligible for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit can quickly and easily apply through their Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) My Account.

It is important to note that the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit is separate from the monthly Canada Housing Benefit, which is co-funded and administered by the provinces and territories. This one-time benefit will not affect other federal income-tested benefits, including the Canada Workers Benefit (CWB), the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Credit, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). This benefit is non-taxable and non-reportable benefit.

Applicants who sign up for a CRA My Account, can still access My Account to apply for the benefit and do not need to wait for their security code in the mail.

Applicants can also securely access CRA My Account from their My Service Canada Account without having to sign in again or revalidate their identity. The link goes directly to CRA My Account.

Applicants who need to update their personal information including address, marital status, or direct deposit information, are also encouraged to apply through CRA My Account.

An online application form is available for those who are unable to sign in to or register for a CRA My Account. Applicants who are unable to apply online can call the CRA at 1-800-282-8079.

