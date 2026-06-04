TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - With less than one month to go, FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières is set to kick off the summer festival season in the Mauricie region in Quebec with an impressive lineup, further cementing its status as one of Quebec and Canada's premier cultural and tourism events.

LESS THAN ONE MONTH UNTIL THE 33RD EDITION OF FESTIVOIX DE TROIS-RIVIÈRES Speed Speed

A STELLAR LINEUP AS DIVERSE AS ITS AUDIENCE

More than 130 international artists, acclaimed Quebec performers, rising stars, and emerging talent will perform across 15 stages located throughout downtown Trois-Rivières, the city's historic district and along the banks of the St. Lawrence River from June 25 to July 5, 2026.

This year's festival will feature Quebec-exclusive performances by Ice Cube and Wyclef Jean, each delivering their only Quebec performance in the province this summer. The lineup also includes major acts such as Papa Roach, Taio Cruz, Ernest, Lost Frequencies, Lagwagon, Streetlight Manifesto, Cheat Codes, OMI, We Came As Romans, Daniel Bélanger, Roxane Bruneau, Angine de Poitrine, Marie-Mai, Matt Lang, Jay Scøtt, Dave Fenley, Laura Niquay, Sarahmée, Bran Van 3000, Élektrio, Ariane Simard, and Basia Bulat, along with more than 100 additional artists. To view the full lineup, visit festivoix.com

Featuring an eclectic mix of musical styles, FestiVoix has become a must-visit summer destination for music lovers of all ages. The festival records nearly 365,000 visits each year, attracting attendees from across the region, throughout Quebec and Canada, and beyond.

"We take great pride in welcoming tens of thousands of people from all walks of life to Trois-Rivières each year, creating unforgettable moments and bringing the city to life through nine days of music and celebration. This 33rd edition reflects that mission with a bold and diverse lineup designed to deliver a distinctive musical, artistic, culinary, and cultural experience while highlighting the richness of Trois-Rivières' heritage." -- Thomas Grégoire, Executive and Artistic Director, FestiVoix

STRONG MOMENTUM LEADING INTO THE FESTIVAL

Excitement for the 33rd edition is already building, with all 18,900 festival passes selling out in less than 36 hours. Single-day tickets remain available starting at just $49 (taxes and fees included), providing access to more than 10 performances each day. Tickets are available online at festivoix.com.

The 33rd edition of FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières will take place from June 25 to July 5, 2026.

To learn more about FestiVoix and read our latest news, visit our media room: https://festivoix.com/english/press-room/

ABOUT FESTIVOIX

A member of Festivals and Major Events Canada (FAME) and the Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux (RÉMI), FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières is the Mauricie region's leading cultural and tourism event and one of Quebec's leading summer festivals. Held in the heart of downtown Trois-Rivières, throughout the historic district, and along the St. Lawrence River, the festival presents more than 130 performances across 15 stages over nine days, featuring internationally renowned artists, rising stars, and emerging talent. For more than 30 years, FestiVoix has brought people together through a diverse and accessible cultural offering while showcasing the unique character of Trois-Rivières and the richness of its heritage. The festival records nearly 365,000 visits each year, attracting attendees from across the region, throughout Quebec and Canada, and beyond. The result is a one-of-a-kind musical, artistic, culinary, and cultural experience that transforms the city into a vibrant gathering place. The 33rd edition of FestiVoix will take place from June 25 to July 5, 2026.

SOURCE Corporation des évènements de Trois-Rivières

For all interview requests, please contact: Naomie Rousseau, Communications Coordinator and Digital Development, FestiVoix, 819-372-4635, ext. 211, [email protected]