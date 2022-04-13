Less than a week left to vote for Ontario's Worst Roads

"CAA research indicates that 41 per cent of Ontarians have had their vehicles damaged from poor road conditions, however most (82 per cent), did not take action by either filing a claim with their insurance company or a damage claim as part of their municipality/province. CAA Worst Roads campaign gives Ontarians an easy way to let their politicians know what roads are important to fix," says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice-president, government and community relations for CAA SCO. "Our research also shows us that despite the frustration associated with construction delays, most Ontarians (88 per cent) are willing to incur some inconvenience to have better roads."

Contenders for the provincial top 10 list reflect a number of communities across Ontario, including Hamilton, Toronto, Prince Edward County, and Mississauga. Some of the biggest complaints from voters so far are potholes, poor road maintenance, poor cycling infrastructure, unpaved roads.

Once voting closes, CAA will compile a list of the top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, along with a series of regional top five lists across the province. Collectively, the campaign results will help to shine a light on the state of roads in communities across Ontario.

Nominations for CAA's Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 19th, results will be announced in June.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of 2 million members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and government to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

