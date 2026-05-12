QUÉBEC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Les Gicleurs Québécois, a Québec-based company specializing in the design, installation, inspection, and maintenance of sprinkler systems, fire alarms, emergency lighting, and safety solutions, announces the closing of a new partnership with A2 Partners. This alliance is designed to support the Company's next phase of growth, through geographic footprint expansion, service offering development, and market consolidation in fire protection across Québec and Eastern Canada. Brothers Jacques and Jean Cloutier, the Company's founding shareholders, remain fully committed to the leadership of Les Gicleurs Québécois and are actively participating in this new chapter as significant shareholders alongside A2 Partners.

The Success of a Québec Family Business

Founded in 2001 by Jacques Cloutier in Québec City, Les Gicleurs Québécois has built, over more than two decades, a strong reputation in the fire protection industry. The Company serves a diversified client base comprising general contractors, property managers, and owners of commercial, industrial, and multi-residential buildings throughout Québec. It offers a comprehensive suite of turnkey solutions, including the design, installation, inspection, maintenance, and repair of sprinkler and fire protection systems, as well as 24/7 emergency response services.

"After 25 years building Les Gicleurs Québécois, we are very proud to partner with A2 Partners to reach the next milestone in the Company's growth plan. A2 team shares our long-term vision and our values, and their transactional expertise combined with their capital contribution will allow us to continue building our company as a proudly Québec business, while preserving the culture, client proximity, and technical know-how that have been our strengths from day one." said Jacques Cloutier, President and Founder of Les Gicleurs Québécois.

With a team of approximately 70 employees, Les Gicleurs Québécois has experienced uninterrupted growth since its founding. The Company now aims to extend its footprint beyond the Québec City region, notably into Greater Montréal, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, and the Outaouais region, while enhancing its service offering.

A New Partnership to Support Growth

The involvement of A2 Partners ensures full operational continuity and brings the strategic and financial resources required to capture the growth opportunities available in the industry. The operator-shareholders retain a meaningful equity stake in the Company and continue their engagement in management, ensuring the preservation of the technical expertise and entrepreneurial culture that have driven the Company's success. This partnership structure combines the management team's deep market knowledge and client relationships with A2 Partner's transactional expertise and growth capital.

Beyond the capital deployed, Les Gicleurs Québécois will benefit from the depth of A2 Partner's ecosystem, which brings together a pool of leading private investors, including several prominent Québec entrepreneurial families, as well as a group of highly experienced advisors. This network will be leveraged to support the management team of Les Gicleurs Québécois in executing its growth plan, whether in strategic development, mergers and acquisitions, talent recruitment, or the deployment of operational best practices.

"Les Gicleurs Québécois has all the hallmarks of a premier platform investment: a loyal and diversified client base, a seasoned management team, and a robust backlog. We are privileged to partner with the Cloutier family and the management team to build a fire protection leader in Eastern Canada, through both organic growth and a disciplined add-on acquisition strategy," said Alexandre Bilodeau, Partner at A2 Partners.

"This partnership illustrates A2 Partners philosophy: investing alongside exceptional owner-operators and providing the strategic, transactional, and financial expertise needed to realize ambitious growth plans. With the quality of the people in place at Les Gicleurs Québécois and the market dynamics at play, we have all the ingredients to reach the next level," added Alexandre Lucas, Partner at A2 Partners.

About Les Gicleurs Québécois

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in the Québec City region, Les Gicleurs Québécois is a Québec-based company specializing in the design, installation, inspection, and maintenance of sprinkler systems, fire alarms, emergency lighting, and safety solutions. The Company serves a client base of general contractors, property managers, and owners of commercial, industrial, and multi-residential buildings throughout Québec, and is recognized for the quality of its execution, its technical expertise, and its round-the-clock emergency response services.

About A2 Partners

Founded in November 2023 by Alexandre Bilodeau and Alexandre Lucas, A2 Partners is an investment firm dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in Québec and Eastern Canada. With an approach grounded in integrity, collaboration, and a commitment to the long-term success of founders, A2 Partners aims to build strong partnerships with management teams in order to drive growth and generate lasting value. The firm draws on an ecosystem of leading investors, including several prominent Québec entrepreneurial families, as well as a circle of seasoned professional advisors whose strategic and operational experience enriches the support provided to portfolio companies.

For more information about Les Gicleurs Québécois: https://gicleursquebecois.com/

SOURCE Les Gicleurs Québécois Inc.

Media inquiries and interview requests with A2 Partners: Alexandre Bilodeau, [email protected], 438-863-7537; Alexandre Lucas, [email protected], 514-952-2939