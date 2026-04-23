Leonovus Announces Plan for a Short Form Prospectus Financing and the Appointment of Jason Ewart to its Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) ("Leonovus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jason Ewart as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Ewart is currently a Director and Communications Lead at The FUTR Corporation, a Director of Denver-based Attorneys Title Guarantee Fund Inc. and Chicago based Real Time Risk Solutions Inc. and a founding Director of Toronto-based Marathon Mortgage Corp. Previously, he served as the co-founder, CEO and COO of the merchant bank Fountain Asset Corporation (2003–2017). Mr. Ewart holds an economics degree from McGill University and is the current Chair of the non-profit Northumberland Community Futures Development Corporation.

The Company is also please to announce that it has filed a notice of intent to be qualified to file a Short Form Prospectus with all the provinces and territories, except Quebec. Upon filing of the Short Form Prospectus, the Company will propose to complete an offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units") upon terms to be determined in the context of the market. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share until the second anniversary of the closing of the Offering. Research Capital Corp. is the agent for the Offering.

As announced on January 8, 2026, the Company has developed a digital precious metals exchange (the "Exchange"). The Exchange is expected to utilize a permissioned blockchain ledger to facilitate the trading and settlement of physical assets. The Exchange and its components remain subject to regulatory approvals (as described below). The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used to complete the development of the Exchange, system testing, receipt of required regulatory approvals and for general working capital.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected development, integration and launch of the Company's planned precious metals exchange platform; the anticipated features and functionality of the platform, including tokenization, custody tracking and customer-to-customer trading of allocated precious metals; the Company's expectation that it will announce financing to support the launch of the project within the near future; the intended use of proceeds of any such financing; and the receipt of required approvals, including applicable regulatory approvals for the precious metals exchange platform.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the ability of the parties to work collaboratively, the development of the platform and integration progressing as anticipated, and the Company's ability to obtain required approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that development timelines may change, that required approvals for the platform may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all, that financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, the anticipated ability to achieve sufficiently high levels of transaction volumes; uncertainty in the market for blockchain technologies; the continued development of a stable public internet infrastructure; the development of a market for the resulting Issuer's products; the implementation of the Resulting Issuer's business plan; failure to protect intellectual property; limited operating history; competition in the blockchain technology industry; the ability to obtain additional financing; risks related to doing business internationally; risks related to doing business in regions with high levels of business corruption and other criminal activity; risks related to cybersecurity threats; and general business, financial market, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Leonovus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE LeoNovus Inc.

Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO, [email protected]