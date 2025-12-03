Leonovus Terminates Share Purchase Agreement

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) ("Leonovus") announces that it has terminated the amended and restated share purchase agreement (the "SPA") with Wellfield Technologies Inc. dated September 21, 2025, which was previously entered regarding the proposed acquisition of Wellfield's subsidiary, Tradewind Markets Inc. This transaction would have been considered a reverse takeover under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Leonovus will provide further business updates in the near future.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information on Leonovus contact: Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO, [email protected]