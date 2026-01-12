"We have a vision for kids learning, building and coding together – moving away from classrooms where kids work individually on computers with headphones on," said Atish Gonsalves, Head of Product, Computer Science & AI, LEGO Education. With LEGO Education Computer Science & AI, students collaborate and work in groups of four while teachers facilitate hands-on lessons with ready-to-use materials. Kits are specifically designed for grades 1-2, 3-6 and 7-8, featuring LEGO® bricks, hardware and lessons that are accessible for beginners yet offer infinite possibilities for experienced learners.

'Building the Future: A Global Report on Computer Science & AI Education' found that many teachers are lacking the right tools to engage their students in these concepts. In fact, more than half of teachers globally say current resources leave students "bored", and nearly half say computer science isn't relatable and doesn't connect to students' interests or day-to-day. While 69 percent of global teachers agree AI literacy is critical for students' futures, 40 percent say their schools aren't prepared to teach it responsibly.

"The future will be led by children who don't just use technology – they understand it, question it and ultimately build a better world with it," said Andrew Sliwinski, Head of Product Experience, LEGO Education. "AI presents incredible opportunities for learning, but it must be introduced with intention and care. This is why we developed a solution for the classroom grounded in the LEGO Group's values of child safety, privacy and well-being. With LEGO Education Computer Science & AI, children engage with AI to build their understanding of how the technology works in a safe and responsible way."

LEGO Education is introducing a hands-on, student-centred approach to effectively teach computer science concepts in the classroom and foster AI literacy, creativity and student agency. The report found that teachers value digital learning with screens but want more balance to deliver the best learning outcomes. The LEGO Education curriculum includes both screen-free lessons and lessons that combine physical bricks with the digital LEGO® Education Coding Canvas to bring student creations to life. To understand why and how the technology works, students build and experiment with AI, ultimately learning how to engage with it in a more meaningful and responsible way. This marks a significant shift in how these subjects are taught in classrooms.

With the upcoming launch of LEGO Education Computer Science & AI and the recent introduction of LEGO® Education Science, LEGO Education is designing solutions that equip schools with the tools they need to more easily and effectively teach subjects that have often been disconnected and inaccessible to many students and teachers. As part of this transition, the LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Portfolio will retire, including LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime and LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Essential. For details and timing, visit LEGOeducation.com/SPIKE-retirement.

LEGO Education Computer Science & AI will begin shipping in April 2026. To learn more, visit LEGOeducation.com/CS-AI.

Stay connected on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Key Product Information

Kits will be available in three grade bands: grades 1-2, 3-6 and 7-8.

Each kit is a stackable box containing LEGO bricks, interactive hardware, connection card(s), charging cable(s) and building instructions.

LEGO Education Coding Canvas offers intuitive, block-based coding experience with word and icon blocks (available on a web browser or as an iOS app). The LEGO Education Coding Canvas requires no student login, and data is only saved locally.

Free unlimited access to the online Teacher Portal includes Getting Started materials, facilitation notes, classroom presentations, curriculum-aligned lessons and more.

Collaborative experiences invite students to build, code and create their own AI interactions.

FIRST® LEGO® League Future Edition deepens the learning from LEGO Education Computer Science & AI in the classroom. FIRST LEGO League will be available as Founders Edition and Future Edition. For information on eligibility and availability, visit: LEGOeducation.com/FLL

Building the Future: A Global Report on Computer Science & AI Education

Survey of 1,800 teachers and administrators across the United States, Germany, South Korea and Australia. Respondents included general educators, US administrators and computer science specialists. The survey was conducted by Edelman DXI Research on behalf of LEGO Education during August and September 2025.

Download the full report: LEGOeducation.com/AI

About LEGO® Education

LEGO® Education brings inquiry-based, hands-on learning into grade 1-8 classrooms and beyond, combining educators' expertise with engaging LEGO® bricks and standards-aligned lessons to deliver meaningful learning outcomes. These learning experiences, rooted in safety, collaboration and hands-on discovery, inspire students to believe that any subject or path in life is within reach.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, LEGO Education, the LEGO Education logo and the SPIKE logo are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2026 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kelley Brescia

[email protected]

SOURCE LEGO Education