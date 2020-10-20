LED Lighting Finds Business Opportunities in Smart City Growth and Energy Efficiency Initiatives

"Smart buildings will accelerate the adoption of smart lighting more than any other segment. The revitalization of cities will also provide the much-needed impetus for the installation of smart lighting," said Dennis Marcell Victor, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Government rebates, savings on disposal costs, improved performance of workers, and limitless Internet of Things (IoT) applications for LED lighting present a good business case for LEDs to be adopted across applications."

Victor added: "Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) will see higher adoption and usher in a new business model while driving other applications such as connected lighting and facility management. It is expected to reduce the capital expenditure of the consumer, with service providers bearing upfront costs.

Additionally, from a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific (APAC) continues to be the key growth area, drawing $35.4 billion in revenues by 2026, with India and China contributing the maximum revenue. Similarly, after APAC, Europe and North America will contribute significantly to the market due to developments in advanced lighting applications related to the healthcare, industrial, office, and hospitality verticals in both regions. Each respectively witnessing growth of 4.0% and 4.1% throughout the forecast period. Latin America will experience the highest growth over the forecast period at 5.1% because of its focus on office and street lighting as part of smart city solutions.

The increasing adoption of LED lighting across healthcare, automotive, industrial, and office segments presents immense growth prospects for market participants, including:

LaaS business model : Companies need to take a pragmatic approach toward monetizing LaaS to improve revenue.

: Companies need to take a pragmatic approach toward monetizing LaaS to improve revenue. Digital LED lights for automobiles : Autonomous vehicles need to implement digital LED lights technology to enhance safety features.

: Autonomous vehicles need to implement digital LED lights technology to enhance safety features. Circular economy for LED lighting : Circular economy measures should start from the design phase. Designing modular, upgradeable, and reusable products will help reduce waste from used LED light sources.

: Circular economy measures should start from the design phase. Designing modular, upgradeable, and reusable products will help reduce waste from used LED light sources. UVC-LEDs for disinfection: UV-C lights should be used to disinfect workplaces, healthcare centers, and public transport. Proper guidelines should be outlined for handling UV-C lights for widespread usage.

