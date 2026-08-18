LEBUA BANGKOK MARKS 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH TOP GLOBAL HONORS AND MULTI-PHASED SERIES OF RENOVATIONS

lebua at State Tower, Chef's Table, and Mezzaluna earn recognition from Travel + Leisure and La Liste as the property unveils new Tower Club Signature Collection suites and enhanced features to come

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- lebua Bangkok, the vertical luxury destination and center for elevated culinary in the heart of the Thai capital, has added to its milestone 20th anniversary year with a string of global accolades. lebua at State Tower has been named to Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026 as one of the Best Hotels in Southeast Asia and the World categories, and La Liste's Top 1,000 Hotels in the World. This is in addition to two of the property's celebrated restaurants -- Mezzaluna and Chef's Table by lebua -- earning placement on La Liste's Top 1,000 Restaurants in the World, with Mezzaluna marking its return to the list following previous recognitions in 2017 and 2018.

"Twenty years ago, we set out to redefine what a luxury stay in Bangkok could be, and to be recognized this year by both Travel + Leisure and La Liste is a meaningful affirmation of that vision," said Narawadee Bualert, President and CEO of lebua Hotels & Resorts. "This milestone comes at a particularly special moment, as we welcome guests to a new chapter of the property with the debut of our Tower Club Signature Collection, the first part in a series of new features and curated experiences we will roll out now through 2028."

The recognition arrives alongside the launch of the Tower Club Signature Collection by lebua, a newly redesigned suite category set on the hotel's 55th floor. The collection comprises 28 accommodations spanning one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, each with a spacious, modern layout and interiors hand-selected by Bualert. As an elevated extension of the Tower Club at lebua, guests staying in the new suites gain exclusive access to the Tower Club lounge, afternoon high tea and canapés from the hotel's award-winning culinary team, dedicated butler service, and limousine transfers -- amenities reserved exclusively for the new collection.

The Tower Club Signature Collection represents the first chapter of a long-term vision that will continue in the years to come, with additional culinary concepts – including a Sake Bar, Omakase experience, Thai restaurant, and Steakhouse – a reimagined wellness hub, and regionally curated guest features that will premier as lebua Bangkok continues to raise the bar on what an authentic and sophisticated stay in the heart of Bangkok is meant to represent.

Several of these enhancements are already underway, with completion slated for the end of 2026. Café Mozu will be reimagined as Les Marchands, an all-day dining concept offering a fresh selection of menus that take guests on a gastronomic journey across Indian, Italian, and authentic Thai cuisines. The open-air restaurant will showcase a refreshed color palette echoing the warm, gentle tones of the newly renovated accommodations, alongside a poolside lounge and day club experience featuring private cabanas, roaming ice cream and drink carts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, salon, and a curated merchandise area.

Sirocco at The Dome, the hotel's signature dining venue and the world's highest al fresco Mediterranean restaurant, will also undergo complete redesign, with expanded seating and lounge areas, an enlarged bar, and raised flooring within the fountain section. The refreshed space will frame sweeping rooftop views of the Chao Phraya River, the night sky, and the city skyline, set against crisp white hues, natural tones, sculptural columns, elegant lighting, and curated landscaping.

The elevated property's new collection of suites, enhanced experiences to come, and the year's award wins underscore lebua Bangkok's continued investment in providing sophisticated guest service and stays.

For reservations or more information, please visit www.lebua.com.

About lebua Bangkok

Consisting of the prestigious Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, the world's first vertical destination features an impressive collection of elegant suites ranging from one to three bedrooms, 11 iconic restaurants and bars, bespoke experiences, and scenic viewpoints of the bustling city. Delectable and award-winning dining options include Sirocco by lebua, Breeze, two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, two-Michelin-star Chef's Table, Sky Bar, Flute Champagne Bollinger Bar, Alfresco 64, Lebua No. 3, Distil Bar and Pink Bar. Globally influenced menus allow diners to select from Mediterranean cuisine, authentic Chinese dishes, contemporary French features, Thai specialties, and more. lebua Bangkok is the only hotel in Thailand that is home to two two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Offering a sophisticated stay with exceptional views and access to major attractions including Chao Phraya River, lebua at State Tower and the ultra-luxe Tower Club at lebua offers couples, friend groups, business travelers, and more the opportunity to take in all that Bangkok has to offer in an elegant setting. For more information on the premier hotel and experiences in the heart of Bangkok visit www.lebua.com or stay up to date with the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

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SOURCE lebua Bangkok