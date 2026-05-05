LEBUA BANGKOK UNVEILS NEW LEVEL OF ELEGANCE WITH THAI DESIGN AND HOSPITALITY

The Iconic Vertical Destination in the Heart of the City Celebrates the Next Era of Elevated Stays with Tower Club Signature Collection by lebua

BANGKOK, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- lebua Bangkok, the world's first vertical destination and center of luxury hospitality and culinary excellence in the heart of the Thai capital, has announced the debut of its new Tower Club Signature Collection by lebua. Designed with modern elegance and refined comforts in mind, the collection will feature 28 accommodations on the 55th floor, ranging from one to three-bedroom suites.

"Our brand's ethos is comprised around weaving together thoughtful elegance, modern design, and Thai hospitality to create an encompassing and elevated experience in every space across the property," said Narawadee Bualert, President and CEO of lebua Hotels & Resorts. "It has been an integral part of these renovations for me to work closely with the architects and design team to ensure the core values and reputation for excellence the brand has become synonymous with are brought to life in the new suite collection."

Available to book today with stays beginning May 18, guests of the new Tower Club Signature Collection by lebua will enjoy a spacious and modern layout with elements that have been hand-selected by Bualert. As an elevated extension of the Tower Club at lebua, stays in the latest suites will include exclusive access to the lounge, special dining features such as afternoon high tea and canapes from the award-winning culinary team, limousine service, and additional luxury features, while a new butler service will be provided to the latest collection category alone.

With every detail thoughtfully curated by lebua to balance contemporary design with everyday functionality, the Tower Club Signature Collection consists of four different styles of room categories ranging from one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Travelers can opt for their best viewpoints of the city or Chao Phraya River from the vertical destination's trademark balcony in every suite – with 360-degree windows offering natural light and now enhanced by heat-protected glass to ensure thermal comfort.

Larger suites, such as the two-bedroom, family, and three-bedroom options, are complete with expansive living and dining areas, with the latter featuring a fully equipped modern kitchen and select accommodations sporting new bunk beds ideal for younger guests. The larger three-bedroom suites have been fully equipped with kitchen and dining room features that allow for private chef-led experiences from the comfort of these new accommodations.

A calming aesthetic in muted earth tones complements the soft lighting and spacious floor plan to provide a light and airy home away from home. Subtle elements of Thai culture, most notably through patterned glass door design, reflect local artistry in a modern context. Additional state-of the-art features include wood flooring, marble countertops in the bathrooms, large closets, integrated USB-C charging ports for modern travelers, energy-efficient soundproofing through double-layered walls, and additional comforts to ensure an elegant sense of peace and privacy above the city.

Providing a brief introduction into the gastronomic experience expertly crafted by the Michelin-starred and award-winning team at lebua Bangkok, Tower Club Signature Collection guests will enjoy in a selection of complimentary in-suite Thai snacks that have been thoughtfully curated to represent Thailand's rich regional culinary traditions and cherished flavors. Complementing these cultural offerings as part of the mini bar, wellness-focused selections include artisanal kombucha, premium soft beverages, and energy bars for the health-conscious traveler. Families traveling together will be provided with kid-friendly snacks and beverages for younger travelers to enjoy.

The culinary experience extends further with house-made cakes -- delicate creations prepared by the same culinary teams behind the successful destination dining venues -- elevating the in-room dining experience to match the property's celebrated restaurant standards.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome guests to the new suite collection as we continue to premier innovative components and experiential features that set the tone for the next phase of elevated stays in the heart of Bangkok," continued Bualert.

Recognized as the world's first vertical destination, lebua Bangkok offers a wide range of culinary highlights, including two two-Michelin-starred restaurants, unique viewpoints, tailored experiences, and access to authentic regional highlights and seasonal celebrations. The new Tower Club Signature Collection represents the first chapter of a long-term vision that will further solidify lebua Bangkok as the center where dining, design, and Thai hospitality seamlessly converge.

For more information on lebua Bangkok or to book your stay in one of the new Tower Club Signature Collection suites, visit www.lebua.com.

About lebua Bangkok

Consisting of the prestigious Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, the world's first vertical destination features an impressive collection of elegant suites ranging from one to three bedrooms, 11 iconic restaurants and bars, bespoke experiences, and scenic viewpoints of the bustling city. Delectable and award-winning dining options include Sirocco by lebua, Breeze, two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, two-Michelin-star Chef's Table, Sky Bar, Flute Champagne Bollinger Bar, Alfresco 64, Lebua No. 3, Distil Bar and Pink Bar. Globally influenced menus allow diners to select from Mediterranean cuisine, authentic Chinese dishes, contemporary French features, Thai specialties, and more. lebua Bangkok is the only hotel in Thailand that is home to two two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Offering a sophisticated stay with exceptional views and access to major attractions including Chao Phraya River, lebua at State Tower and the ultra-luxe Tower Club at lebua offers couples, friend groups, business travelers, and more the opportunity to take in all that Bangkok has to offer in an elegant setting. For more information on the premier hotel and experiences in the heart of Bangkok visit www.lebua.com or stay up to date with the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

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SOURCE lebua Bangkok