HERNDON, Va., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Learning Tree International is proud to highlight the ongoing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), delivering cutting-edge training that strengthens workforce readiness, empowers professionals, and advances organizational technology capabilities. This partnership combines Learning Tree's decades of instructional excellence with AWS's technological leadership to equip individuals and enterprise teams with in-demand skills in cloud computing and generative AI.

As Generative AI transforms how organizations build, automate, and scale, Learning Tree is at the forefront—offering expert-led AWS courses that prepare learners to master these emerging technologies.

Featured programs include:

Architecting on AWS

AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials

Cloud Operations on AWS

Developing Generative AI Solutions on AWS

Generative AI Essentials on AWS

These courses provide the knowledge needed to navigate advanced cloud environments and implement innovative AI solutions. Learning Tree's trusted reputation for excellence, paired with AWS's global partner network, enables impactful future-ready training for learners at every level.

"Partnering with AWS reflects our commitment to equipping people and organizations with the tools they need to lead in a rapidly changing world," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree International. "This collaboration helps businesses move faster, think smarter, and innovate with purpose. It reinforces our leadership in AI and cloud education—and shows what's possible when we align around a shared mission."

Beyond instruction, Learning Tree enhances the learning experience with exclusive, professionally written insight briefs for each course module—helping participants retain and apply essential concepts. This structured, curated approach ensures meaningful learning outcomes year after year.

By integrating AWS Cloud methodologies with AI-driven solutions, Learning Tree supports enterprise cloud innovations strategies, enabling practical application of skills from architecting on AWS to building expertise in generative AI. This collaboration empowers professionals to stay ahead in a fast-evolving digital economy, driving innovation and resilience across industries.

For more information on Learning Tree, visit Artificial Intelligence Training and Talent Solutions | Learning Tree or contact [email protected].

About Learning Tree International

For over 50 years, Learning Tree International has been a trusted partner in workforce transformation delivering industry-leading training in AI, technical skills, leadership, cybersecurity, and more. Backed by expert instructors and real-world content, Learning Tree helps individuals and organizations build the capabilities they need to succeed in today's dynamic workplace.

