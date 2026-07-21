League Unveils Forge by League, Giving Health Plans and Providers a New Way to Safely Design, Build, Run and Optimize Consumer-Facing Agentic Experiences

Early access opens September 2026; interested organizations can join the waitlist now to be among the first to build on the platform.

TORONTO & CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- League today announced Forge by League™, the next generation of its healthcare experience platform, enabling health plans and providers to safely deliver agent-powered experiences to their consumers and drive health outcomes at scale. Built on League's purpose-built SLMs, synthetic patient data, and healthcare-grade evaluations, Forge by League gives organizations a governed way to design, build, run, and optimize their own AI agents for the people they serve.

Customers can begin building with Forge by League™ through League’s early access program in September 2026. Health plans and providers interested in early access can register their interest and join the waitlist at league.com/forge. Speed Speed

AI agents are quickly becoming the primary way people interact with their health plan or provider, answering questions, guiding decisions, navigating benefits, and coordinating care. Most agents deployed today lack the governance, trust, and safety infrastructure required to remain in production long-term. League has spent a decade building healthcare-grade, governed digital experiences for health plans and providers, used by more than 70 million people. Forge by League brings that same expertise to agentic experiences, giving customers the ability to build their own from the ground up, or choose from ones League has already built and proven, ready to deploy.

A no-code console within Forge by League™ lets customers customize one of League's pre-built agents or build their own. Building starts from what teams already know: a care pathway, a clinical protocol, or simply a description of what the agent needs to do. They define what the agent does, connect it to the data it is permitted to use, set guardrails and escalation rules, and validate it against synthetic populations. From there, deployment into the live experience is a single step, with performance measured against the high-value actions that matter to health plans and providers alike: care gaps closed, appointments booked, programs enrolled. Agents that once took months to stand up can now be configured, governed, and live in days. Once live, a real-time dashboard tracks completions, escalations, and accuracy by use case.

Customers can begin building with Forge by League™ through League's early access program in September 2026. Health plans and providers interested in early access can register their interest and join the waitlist at league.com/forge.

"Every health plan and provider faces a fundamental choice: deploy general-purpose AI that lacks clinical guardrails, or build on a foundation specifically engineered for healthcare," said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "Choosing the first means gaining control over how it's built, but giving up the safety of the experience. We designed Forge by League so our customers no longer have to make that trade-off. They get a healthcare-grade foundation, including the data, the models, the governance, and the flexibility to build and operate on their own terms. When this trade-off no longer exists, the idea of an infinite care team stops being a vision and starts being a reality."

Forge by League™ runs on a decade of clinical and compliance infrastructure purpose-built for consumer-facing healthcare. That includes:

Purpose-built healthcare SLMs : small language models tuned on clinical workflows, delivering higher accuracy, lower cost, and lower latency on benefits interpretation, care-gap reasoning, and clinical logic than general-purpose models.

: small language models tuned on clinical workflows, delivering higher accuracy, lower cost, and lower latency on benefits interpretation, care-gap reasoning, and clinical logic than general-purpose models. Certified golden datasets : an expert-authored answer key that codifies clinical judgment and sets the bar an agent must clear before it ships, doubling as the human-review record regulators increasingly expect.

: an expert-authored answer key that codifies clinical judgment and sets the bar an agent must clear before it ships, doubling as the human-review record regulators increasingly expect. Evals : customers can author their own test cases, which agents use to continuously optimize performance against real-world scenarios and prove that they repeatedly took the right action.

: customers can author their own test cases, which agents use to continuously optimize performance against real-world scenarios and prove that they repeatedly took the right action. Synthetic Populations: proprietary synthetic data sets, privacy-preserving by design, that let teams test agents against thousands of realistic scenarios, including vulnerable populations and edge cases.

proprietary synthetic data sets, privacy-preserving by design, that let teams test agents against thousands of realistic scenarios, including vulnerable populations and edge cases. Healthcare-grade governance, safe by default : PHI-aware access, clinical guardrails, and grounded reasoning that constrains agents to approved sources, so an agent cannot invent a coverage or clinical answer it was never given. Built to HITRUST r2, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PIPEDA, and GDPR standards.

: PHI-aware access, clinical guardrails, and grounded reasoning that constrains agents to approved sources, so an agent cannot invent a coverage or clinical answer it was never given. Built to HITRUST r2, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PIPEDA, and GDPR standards. Performance monitoring: see completions, escalations, and accuracy tracked by use case, with agents benchmarked, where data-sharing terms permit, against anonymized, opt-in results from peer organizations across the League network.

"Anyone can wrap a foundation model in a chatbot. The hard part isn't the demo. The hard part is production: an escalation nobody governed, a data flow nobody logged, an audit trail nobody can produce when a regulator asks for one. Forge by League validates every agent against expert-authored answer keys and evaluates it against real-world scenarios before it ever reaches a member. This is what separates a compelling demo from healthcare-grade AI" said Dan Galperin, Chief Technology Officer at League.

League is already using Forge by League™ to build consumer-facing agents for some of the world's leading healthcare organizations. Agents now in development include:

A health coaching agent driving engagement and outcomes at a leading international health insurer.

driving engagement and outcomes at a leading international health insurer. A care gaps agent supporting quality teams in consolidating chase lists and prioritizing outreach and interventions to close care gaps at scale at a large U.S. health plan.

supporting quality teams in consolidating chase lists and prioritizing outreach and interventions to close care gaps at scale at a large U.S. health plan. A palliative care agent supporting patients and families through the most sensitive moments in care at a major North American hospital.

supporting patients and families through the most sensitive moments in care at a major North American hospital. A cancer journey agent guiding patients through diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up at a top-3 global cancer center.

guiding patients through diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up at a top-3 global cancer center. A Medicaid redetermination agent helping members navigate renewal and eligibility requirements to reduce coverage gaps for a regional Medicaid health plan.

helping members navigate renewal and eligibility requirements to reduce coverage gaps for a regional Medicaid health plan. A transportation agent coordinating non-emergency medical transportation for users with mobility or access barriers for a state Medicaid managed care health plan.

League's platform has been chosen by leading payers, providers, and consumer health organizations across North America and internationally, including Manulife, CareSource, Point32Health and Shoppers Drug Mart. The company has been named a Leader in CX Platforms for Healthcare by Forrester.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering the next generation of healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, and consumer health organizations build on League's healthcare experience platform to deliver personalized, high-engagement health experiences that close care gaps, reduce costs, and drive better outcomes. League's platform is built to meet the most stringent standards in healthcare, including HITRUST r2, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, PIPEDA, and GDPR compliance, with security, privacy, and AI guardrails built in by design. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate, and manage their health every day. Learn more at league.com.

SOURCE League Inc.

Media Contact: Michael Doane, [email protected]